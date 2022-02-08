Prep roundup: Ferris boys use balanced attack to top North Central; Olivia Moore leads Mead girls to undefeated regular season

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Boys basketball GSL 4A/3A

Ferris 71, North Central 41: Alec Roland scored 18 points, Trayce Atkins added 16 and the visiting Saxons (15-5, 6-3) beat the Wolfpack (5-14, 2-7).

Gelonni Ervin and Donovan Renz had 10 points apiece for NC.

Mead 66, Lewis and Clark 53: Zack Reighard scored 27 points and the Panthers (10-10, 6-3) beat the visiting Tigers (7-12, 3-6).

Ashton Sieveke, Landon Lewis and Matthew Heer led LC with 12 points apiece.

Cheney 77, Ridgeline 63: Jakeb Vallance scored 30 points with five 3-pointers, Evan Stinson added 21 and the Blackhawks (4-15, 1-8) beat the visiting Falcons (1-17, 0-9).

Dakota Means led Ridgeline with 18 points.

GSL 2A

Pullman 64, Clarkston 53: Jaedyn Brown scored 18 points and the visiting Greyhounds (17-2, 8-1) beat the Bantams (12-6, 6-3).

Grayson Hunt and Payton Rogers added 15 points apiece for Pullman. Austin Steinwand led Clarkston with 24 points.

West Valley 81, Shadle Park 51: Ben Fried scored 30 points and the Eagles (15-3, 6-2) downed the visiting Highlanders (4-14, 2-7).

Jake Wilcox led Shadle with 25 points.

East Valley 64, Rogers 62: Diezel Wilkinson, Luke Holecek and Coleton Hansen scored 13 points apiece and the Knights (7-11, 3-5) came from 12 points down after three quarters and edged the visiting Pirates (1-17, 1-8).

Tavionce Trammell led Rogers with 18 points and four 3-pointers.

Girls basketball GSL 4A/3A

Mead 51, Lewis and Clark 39: Olivia Moore scored 14 points, Teryn Gardner added 11 and the host Panthers (19-0, 9-0) downed the Tigers (10-9, 5-4).

Brooklyn Jenson scored a game-best 21 points for LC.

Ferris 55, North Central 21: Kacey Spink scored 14 points, Elliot Hencz added 11 and the visiting Saxons (16-4, 7-2) beat the Wolfpack (3-16, 1-8).

Shalene Ervin led NC with nine points.

Cheney 43, Ridgeline 35: Shauna Elliot scored 15 points, Tatum Sloan added 13 and the Blackhawks (7-13, 2-7) beat the visiting Falcons (0-19, 0-9).

Kaydin Renken led Ridgeline with 14 points.

GSL 2A

West Valley 50, Shadle Park 38: Chloe DeHaro scored 14 points and the Eagles (15-2, 7-0) beat the visiting Highlanders (3-12, 2-6).

Maliya Asadi led Shadle Park with 15 points.

Pullman 58, Clarkston 38: Lexi Villavicencio and Maggie Ogden scored 11 points apiece and the Bantams (12-6, 6-2) downed visiting the Greyhounds (6-12, 5-3).

Elsie McDougle and Audrey Pitzer had 10 points apiece for Pullman.

Rogers 45, East Valley 38: Sydney Vining scored 13 points and the visiting Pirates (2-15, 2-6) beat the Knights (0-13, 0-5).

Ellie Syverson led EV with 21 points.

District 7 1A

Lakeside 51, Medical Lake 42: Sophia Stadler scored 15 points and the Eagles (11-8) eliminated the visiting Cardinals (5-11) in a first-round game.

Macy and Madison Cummings scored 11 points apiece and Avery Haff had 13 rebounds for Lakeside. Charde Luat led ML with 14 points.

Lakeside faces Colville in a semifinal on Friday.

Riverside 46, Deer Park 43: Sam Riggles scored 16 points, including the go-ahead shot in overtime, and the visiting Rams (4-11) eliminated the Stags (9-7) in a first-round game.

Aquinna Riggles led Riverside with 17 points and hit a game-tying three at the buzzer to send it to overtime. Cayli Chapman led Deer Park with 14 points.

Riverside faces Freeman in a semifinal on Friday.

District 7 1B

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 55, Curlew 22: Mimi Isaac scored 19 points and the Warriors (9-7) eliminated the visiting Cougars (7-9) in a first-round game.

ACH advances to face Cusick in a quarterfinal on Friday. Emma Baker led Curlew with 12 points.

Northport 47, Valley Christian 43: Olivia Corcoran scored eight of her 13 points in the fourth quarter and the Mustangs (10-9) eliminated the visiting Panthers (6-10) n a first-round game.

Belle Stark added 11 points for Northport, which faces Odessa in a quarterfinal on Friday.

Wellpinit 66, Selkirk 30: Marissa Selyer scored 17 points, Rayah Hill added 13 and Wellpinit (9-5) eliminated visiting Selkirk (2-13) in a first-round game.

Wellpinit faces Inchelium in a quarterfinal on Friday. Madison Chantry led Selkirk with 12 points.

Idaho

Lake City 63, Coeur d’Alene 57: The Timberwolves (20-3) topped the Vikings (19-4) in the District 1-2 5A championship game.

Coeur d’Alene hosts Post Falls on Thursday in the district second-place game. The Trojans (16-7) beat the Bengals (9-13) 62-44 in a 5A loser-out.