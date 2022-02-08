The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington
Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Ferris boys use balanced attack to top North Central; Olivia Moore leads Mead girls to undefeated regular season

UPDATED: Wed., Feb. 9, 2022

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Boys basketball GSL 4A/3A

Ferris 71, North Central 41: Alec Roland scored 18 points, Trayce Atkins added 16 and the visiting Saxons (15-5, 6-3) beat the Wolfpack (5-14, 2-7).

Gelonni Ervin and Donovan Renz had 10 points apiece for NC.

Mead 66, Lewis and Clark 53: Zack Reighard scored 27 points and the Panthers (10-10, 6-3) beat the visiting Tigers (7-12, 3-6).

Ashton Sieveke, Landon Lewis and Matthew Heer led LC with 12 points apiece.

Cheney 77, Ridgeline 63: Jakeb Vallance scored 30 points with five 3-pointers, Evan Stinson added 21 and the Blackhawks (4-15, 1-8) beat the visiting Falcons (1-17, 0-9).

Dakota Means led Ridgeline with 18 points.

GSL 2A

Pullman 64, Clarkston 53: Jaedyn Brown scored 18 points and the visiting Greyhounds (17-2, 8-1) beat the Bantams (12-6, 6-3).

Grayson Hunt and Payton Rogers added 15 points apiece for Pullman. Austin Steinwand led Clarkston with 24 points.

West Valley 81, Shadle Park 51: Ben Fried scored 30 points and the Eagles (15-3, 6-2) downed the visiting Highlanders (4-14, 2-7).

Jake Wilcox led Shadle with 25 points.

East Valley 64, Rogers 62: Diezel Wilkinson, Luke Holecek and Coleton Hansen scored 13 points apiece and the Knights (7-11, 3-5) came from 12 points down after three quarters and edged the visiting Pirates (1-17, 1-8).

Tavionce Trammell led Rogers with 18 points and four 3-pointers.

Girls basketball GSL 4A/3A

Mead 51, Lewis and Clark 39: Olivia Moore scored 14 points, Teryn Gardner added 11 and the host Panthers (19-0, 9-0) downed the Tigers (10-9, 5-4).

Brooklyn Jenson scored a game-best 21 points for LC.

Ferris 55, North Central 21: Kacey Spink scored 14 points, Elliot Hencz added 11 and the visiting Saxons (16-4, 7-2) beat the Wolfpack (3-16, 1-8).

Shalene Ervin led NC with nine points.

Cheney 43, Ridgeline 35: Shauna Elliot scored 15 points, Tatum Sloan added 13 and the Blackhawks (7-13, 2-7) beat the visiting Falcons (0-19, 0-9).

Kaydin Renken led Ridgeline with 14 points.

GSL 2A

West Valley 50, Shadle Park 38: Chloe DeHaro scored 14 points and the Eagles (15-2, 7-0) beat the visiting Highlanders (3-12, 2-6).

Maliya Asadi led Shadle Park with 15 points.

Pullman 58, Clarkston 38: Lexi Villavicencio and Maggie Ogden scored 11 points apiece and the Bantams (12-6, 6-2) downed visiting the Greyhounds (6-12, 5-3).

Elsie McDougle and Audrey Pitzer had 10 points apiece for Pullman.

Rogers 45, East Valley 38: Sydney Vining scored 13 points and the visiting Pirates (2-15, 2-6) beat the Knights (0-13, 0-5).

Ellie Syverson led EV with 21 points.

District 7 1A

Lakeside 51, Medical Lake 42: Sophia Stadler scored 15 points and the Eagles (11-8) eliminated the visiting Cardinals (5-11) in a first-round game.

Macy and Madison Cummings scored 11 points apiece and Avery Haff had 13 rebounds for Lakeside. Charde Luat led ML with 14 points.

Lakeside faces Colville in a semifinal on Friday.

Riverside 46, Deer Park 43: Sam Riggles scored 16 points, including the go-ahead shot in overtime, and the visiting Rams (4-11) eliminated the Stags (9-7) in a first-round game.

Aquinna Riggles led Riverside with 17 points and hit a game-tying three at the buzzer to send it to overtime. Cayli Chapman led Deer Park with 14 points.

Riverside faces Freeman in a semifinal on Friday.

District 7 1B

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 55, Curlew 22: Mimi Isaac scored 19 points and the Warriors (9-7) eliminated the visiting Cougars (7-9) in a first-round game.

ACH advances to face Cusick in a quarterfinal on Friday. Emma Baker led Curlew with 12 points.

Northport 47, Valley Christian 43: Olivia Corcoran scored eight of her 13 points in the fourth quarter and the Mustangs (10-9) eliminated the visiting Panthers (6-10) n a first-round game.

Belle Stark added 11 points for Northport, which faces Odessa in a quarterfinal on Friday. 

Wellpinit 66, Selkirk 30: Marissa Selyer scored 17 points, Rayah Hill added 13 and Wellpinit (9-5) eliminated visiting Selkirk (2-13) in a first-round game.

Wellpinit faces Inchelium in a quarterfinal on Friday. Madison Chantry led Selkirk with 12 points. 

Idaho

Lake City 63, Coeur d’Alene 57: The Timberwolves (20-3) topped the Vikings (19-4) in the District 1-2 5A championship game.

Coeur d’Alene hosts Post Falls on Thursday in the district second-place game. The Trojans (16-7) beat the Bengals (9-13) 62-44 in a 5A loser-out.

