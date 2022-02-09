The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

2 p.m.: William & Mary at Towson CBS Sports

2 p.m.: Mount St. Mary’s at Wagner ESPNU

4 p.m.: Southern Miss. at UAB CBS Sports

4 p.m.: Iowa at Maryland ESPN2

4 p.m.: SC-Upstate at Longwood ESPNU

6 p.m.: Pacific at Gonzaga CBS Sports

6 p.m.: Purdue at Michigan ESPN

6 p.m.: Stanford at Oregon ESPN2

6 p.m.: Arizona at Washington St. FS1

8 p.m.: BYU at Loyola Marymount ESPNU

8 p.m.: Arizona St. at Washington FS1

Basketball, college women

4 p.m.: South Carolina at Kentucky ESPN

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Brooklyn at Washington TNT

7 p.m.: Milwaukee at Phoenix TNT

Football, NFL

6 p.m.: NFL Honors: From Los Angeles ABC/NFL

Golf

7 a.m.: LEPGA Tour: Magical Kenya Ladies Open Golf

Noon: PGA Tour: Waste Management Phoenix Open Golf

12:30 a.m. (Friday): World Tour: Ras Al Khaimah Classic Golf

Rugby, men, MLR

7:30 p.m.: Utah at Seattle Root

Soccer, men, Premier League

11:45 a.m.: Leicester City at Liverpool USA

Softball, college, Kajikawa Classic

3 p.m.: California Baptist vs. Arizona St. Pac-12

5:30 p.m.: Oklahoma St. vs. Arizona St. Pac-12

Winter Olympics

5 a.m.: Men’s hockey: USA vs. China USA

1:45 p.m.: Women’s skeleton USA

5 p.m.: Skiing, snowboarding NBC

5 p.m.: Men’s curling: USA vs. Great Britain CNBC

7:55 p.m.: Women’s hockey: Quarterfinal USA

8 p.m.: Men’s hockey: Denmark vs. ROC CNBC

8 p.m.: Women’s hockey: Quarterfinals NBC

11 p.m.: Men’s X-country skiing USA

12:40 a.m. (Friday): Men’s hockey: Czech Republic vs. Switzerland USA

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Basketball, college men

5:30 p.m.: Idaho State at Idaho 1080-AM

5:30 p.m.: Weber State at E. Washington 700-AM

5:30 p.m.: Arizona at Washington St. 920-AM

6 p.m.: Pacific at Gonzaga 1510-AM

Basketball, college women

6 p.m.: Gonzaga at Santa Clara 790-AM

All events subject to change

