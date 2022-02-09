On the Air
Wed., Feb. 9, 2022
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
2 p.m.: William & Mary at Towson CBS Sports
2 p.m.: Mount St. Mary’s at Wagner ESPNU
4 p.m.: Southern Miss. at UAB CBS Sports
4 p.m.: Iowa at Maryland ESPN2
4 p.m.: SC-Upstate at Longwood ESPNU
6 p.m.: Pacific at Gonzaga CBS Sports
6 p.m.: Purdue at Michigan ESPN
6 p.m.: Stanford at Oregon ESPN2
6 p.m.: Arizona at Washington St. FS1
8 p.m.: BYU at Loyola Marymount ESPNU
8 p.m.: Arizona St. at Washington FS1
Basketball, college women
4 p.m.: South Carolina at Kentucky ESPN
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Brooklyn at Washington TNT
7 p.m.: Milwaukee at Phoenix TNT
Football, NFL
6 p.m.: NFL Honors: From Los Angeles ABC/NFL
Golf
7 a.m.: LEPGA Tour: Magical Kenya Ladies Open Golf
Noon: PGA Tour: Waste Management Phoenix Open Golf
12:30 a.m. (Friday): World Tour: Ras Al Khaimah Classic Golf
Rugby, men, MLR
7:30 p.m.: Utah at Seattle Root
Soccer, men, Premier League
11:45 a.m.: Leicester City at Liverpool USA
Softball, college, Kajikawa Classic
3 p.m.: California Baptist vs. Arizona St. Pac-12
5:30 p.m.: Oklahoma St. vs. Arizona St. Pac-12
Winter Olympics
5 a.m.: Men’s hockey: USA vs. China USA
1:45 p.m.: Women’s skeleton USA
5 p.m.: Skiing, snowboarding NBC
5 p.m.: Men’s curling: USA vs. Great Britain CNBC
7:55 p.m.: Women’s hockey: Quarterfinal USA
8 p.m.: Men’s hockey: Denmark vs. ROC CNBC
8 p.m.: Women’s hockey: Quarterfinals NBC
11 p.m.: Men’s X-country skiing USA
12:40 a.m. (Friday): Men’s hockey: Czech Republic vs. Switzerland USA
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Basketball, college men
5:30 p.m.: Idaho State at Idaho 1080-AM
5:30 p.m.: Weber State at E. Washington 700-AM
5:30 p.m.: Arizona at Washington St. 920-AM
6 p.m.: Pacific at Gonzaga 1510-AM
Basketball, college women
6 p.m.: Gonzaga at Santa Clara 790-AM
All events subject to change
