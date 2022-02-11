Boosted? Here’s how to update your WA Verify QR code to prove your COVID-19 vaccine status

More than 1 million Washington residents have used the WA Verify vaccine system, which enables smartphone users to receive a unique QR code they can scan at events or certain businesses to prove they are vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Department of Health teamed up with Microsoft and the state of California to roll out the tool for residents in fall 2021.

The QR code is pulled from the state’s immunization system, which means those who got vaccinated by the Department of Veterans Affairs or other federal agencies or out of state will likely not be able to locate their COVID vaccine record.

If you have received a booster shot, you will need to get an updated QR code, which can be done by registering just like first-time users.

You will need to enter your name, date of birth, and an email or phone number that might be associated with your record. If your information matches the state’s immunization records, you will receive a text or email with a link to your digital COVID-19 vaccine verification record.

The record shows the date and make of each dose received, including booster shots.

You can save the QR code to your phone and use it on SMART Health Card readers to confirm your vaccination status.

Washington cases continue to decline statewide, and hospitalizations at the state level appear to be plateaued after initially declining.

There are 1,820 COVID patients hospitalized statewide. In the last two weeks, this figure has stayed in the 1,900 to 1,700 range.

In the Inland Northwest, cases have also declined, although rates are still higher than the peak of any previous wave, state data show.

As of Feb. 7, 80.2% of the state population 5 and over has received at least one dose of a vaccine.

Health officials recommend a booster dose for everyone who is 12 and older and fully vaccinated. Boosters are recommended five months after your second dose of a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and two months after receiving a Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Here’s a look at local numbers

The Spokane Regional Health District reported 393 new COVID cases and one additional death on Friday.

There have been 1,241 deaths due to COVID-19 in Spokane County residents.

There are 199 patients hospitalized with the virus in Spokane .

The Panhandle Health District reported 139 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths. There are still 4,200 backlogged cases at the district.

There are 103 Panhandle residents hospitalized with COVID-19.