Winterhawks rout Chiefs 8-1 in Ryan Smith’s first game as interim coach

From staff reports

The Spokane Chiefs fared marginally better in their first game under interim coach Ryan Smith.

But it was the slimmest of margins.

The Chiefs returned home to face the Portland Winterhawks on Friday night at the Arena and suffered an 8-1 defeat in Smith’s Western Hockey League debut as a head coach.

Coach Adam Maglio was fired by the team Thursday, a day after a 9-0 loss at Portland.

Erik Atchison scored the lone Spokane goal, on the power play at 18:52 of the first period to pull the Chiefs within 3-1.

If there was one bright spot, the Chiefs went 1 for 6 with the man advantage while holding the Winterhawks scoreless in six attempts.

Chiefs goaltender Manny Panghli was overwhelmed, allowing the eight goals on 44 shots against.

Portland’s Cross Hanas, a second-round pick of the Detroit Red Wings in the 2020 NHL draft, scored three goals and had an assist. Hanas was on the ice for five of the Winterhawks’ goals.

Teammate Ryan McCleary added two goals and Tyson Kozak and Jack O’Brien each had two assists. Aidan Litke, Jaydon Dureau and Marek Alscher also scored for Portland, which led 3-1 after the first period and 5-1 after two.

The teams continue their rare five-game series Saturday night at the Arena. Portland has won the first three games by a 24-4 margin.