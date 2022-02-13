Business beat

Business

Sam Askew has joined the Northern Quest Resort & Casino as the executive director of resort operations. Askew has more than 32 years of experience in developing destination properties.

Askew previously worked as the executive director of resort operations at the Muckleshoot Casino.

Amy Fanning has joined Goodwill as the associate vice president of finance. Fanning previously served as the CFO/Vice President of Finance and Administration for United Way of Spokane before joining the team at Goodwill.

She graduated from California Coast University with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. Fanning is filling the position vacated by CFO Merrilee Downs, who is retiring after more than 25 years with Goodwill.

Braden Fish was named associate vice president of mission and workforce development for Goodwill. Fish has been with Goodwill since 2017.

Fish received a Bachelor of Science degree from Utah State University. He completed his Master of Social Work degree Work at Eastern Washington University.

Honors

Kang Zhang, M.D., has been awarded the Clinician Educator of the Year Award by the Washington Chapter of the American College of Physicians for 2021.

Dr. Zhang is a faculty member at the University of Washington School of Medicine. He currently works as an internal medicine specialist at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.

Dr. Zhang teaches courses in ultrasound to medical students and works as the Spokane internal-medicine-clerkship site director.