Man who escaped from minimum security unit Coyote Ridge Corrections Center arrested in Spokane

Spokane police arrested an inmate who escaped early Monday from a minimum-security corrections center in Eastern Washington, the police department said.

Joshua M. Lanter, 29, was arrested and charged with theft of a motor vehicle after police found him driving a stolen car near the 700 block of East Sprague Avenue, according to a news release from Spokane Police Department.

Lanter escaped from the minimum security Coyote Ridge Corrections Center early Monday, according to a news release from the Department of Corrections.

Lanter had a scheduled release for this September, the release said. Lanter was serving in the minimum-security unit after being convicted of robbery, burglary, malicious mischief and taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Authorities believe Lanter escaped by climbing a fence, according to the news release. The Washington State Patrol, Connell Police Department and Franklin County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the search.

Spokane police said in the release Lanter faces the new motor theft charge on top of the outstanding warrant that stemmed from his earlier escape.

Coyote Ridge is in Connell along U.S. Highway 395 about halfway between Ritzville and the Tri-Cities, about 100 miles southwest of Spokane.