Spokane County

Marriage licenses

John A. Walther and Ashlee J. Grewell, both of Cheney.

Gregory L. Souza and Heather A. Carter, both of Cheney.

James C. McKenna and Kathryn E. Beck, both Coeur d’ Alene.

Michael G. Travis, of Mead and Margaret M. Schwede, of Spokane.

Matthew J. Quinn and Amanda L. Chambers, both of Spokane.

Michael P. Evans and Athena R. Barbour, both of Spokane.

Kirill Golokhov and Brandy N. Jones, both of Spokane.

Ethan H. C. Perreiah and Stephanie L. Brown, both of Mead.

Garland B. Covington and Brianna R. Gendron, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

James Fiorino, Jr. v. Winco Foods LLC, complaint.

US Bank National Association v. Jolene R. Nelson, money claimed owed.

R H Cooke and Associates Inc. v. Jane Brislin, restitution of premises.

Fr. Bach Housing IV LLC v. Kevin M. Murphy, restitution of premises.

Lillie D. Neff-Davies v. Kevin T. Dixon, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Emily Moline-Meyer v. Alan Novajosky, complaint for money damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Smith, Terri J. and Chad M.

Wild, Chad A. and Christine T.

Higgins, Katie A. L. and Vito C. J.

Wirth, Riley E. A. and Landon S.

Steffenhagen, Samantha R. and Kyle C.

Trapani, Cassidy and Taggart, Cabrian

Adoukonou, Rebekah A. and Tolome

Criminal sentencings

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Nicholas A. Case, 36; $5,500 in restitution, 22 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of stolen property.

Francisco D. Bell, 32; 12 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary and third-degree assault.

David A. Bower, 33; 27.75 months in prison, after pleading guilty to violation of order.

Anatoli Culev, 32; 12 months and one day in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

William Ambrose, 52; 70 days in jail with credit given for 70 days served, after pleading guilty to harassment.

Curtiss M. Jones, 59; 59 days in jail with credit given for 59 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault and harassment.

Chatri L. Thip, 32; $4,306.18 in restitution, four months in jail with credit given for 84 days served, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Judge Tony Hazel

Michael B. Ross, 39; 10 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Joseph R. Bailey, 44; one month in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Christian D. Lee, 24; 18 days in jail with credit given for 18 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault, interfering with reporting of domestic violence and two counts of violation of order.

Edgar B. Arevalo also known as Edgar Bejar-Arevalo, 23; $200 in restitution, 15 days in jail with credit given for 15 days served, 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft and third-degree theft.

William N. Merrill, 38; 58 days in jail with credit given for 58 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Rashad F. Toussiant, 35; six days in jail with credit given for six days served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

James E. Myers, 31; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and unlawful imprisonment.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Aaron W. Haynes, 32; 60 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and violation of order.

Justin R. Derby, 35; $429.49 in restitution, 89 days in jail with credit given for 89 days served, 36 months of probation, after being found guilty of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and making or possessing a motor vehicle theft tool.

Eric M. Peterson, 46; $12,475.94 in restitution, 24 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary, three counts of first-degree theft and three counts of second-degree trafficking in stolen property.

David R. Brown, 50; 51 months in prison, 12 months in probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault-domestic violence.

McGavin O. Medrain, 48; 15 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to reckless vehicular assault and driving while intoxicated.

John M. Holman, 30; $3,992.30 in restitution, 104 days in jail with credit given for 104 days served, 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to residential burglary, second-degree malicious mischief, driving while intoxicated and failure to remain at the scene of an accident.

Andrew S. Harp, 29; $1,457.85 in restitution, 24 months in treatment based alternative program, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Trevon N. Tucker, 28; 42 days in jail with credit given for 42 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Jeffery Smith

Jeffrey W. Goodman, 51; two days in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months in prison, driving while intoxicated.