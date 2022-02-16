On the air
UPDATED: Wed., Feb. 16, 2022
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing, NASCAR
2 p.m.: Truck Series: Practice, Daytona Speedway FS1
4 p.m.: Cup Series: Bluegreen Vacations, Daytona Speedway FS1
Basketball, college men
4 p.m.: Michigan at Iowa ESPN
4 p.m.: Wichita State at Cincinnati ESPN2
4 p.m.: Austin Peay at Murray State ESPNU
4:30 p.m.: Oregon State at Arizona Pac-12
5 p.m.: Charlotte at. Western Kentucky CBS Sports
6 p.m.: Oregon at Arizona State ESPN
6 p.m.: UCF at Houston ESPN2
6 p.m.: Longwood at High Point ESPNU
6:30 p.m.: Colorado at California Pac-12
7 p.m.: Creighton at DePaul CBS Sports
8 p.m.: Utah at Stanford ESPNU
8 p.m.: Washington State at UCLA FS1
8:30 p.m.: Washington at USC Pac-12
9 p.m.: Nevada at San Jose State CBS Sports
Basketball, NBA
5:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Milwaukee TNT
Golf, PGA
1 p.m.: Genesis Invitational Golf
Hockey, NHL
5 p.m.: Seattle at Winnipeg Root
Soccer, men’s, CONCACAF Champions League
5:50 p.m.: Seattle FC at CD Motagua FS2
Soccer, women’s, SheBelieves Cup
8 p.m.: U.S. vs. Czech Republic ESPN
College softball
7 a.m.: Notre Dame vs. Tennessee ESPNU
10 a.m.: UCF vs. Wisconsin ESPNU
1 p.m.: Tennessee vs. Florida State ESPNU
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
5:30 p.m.: Idaho at Montana …………………………………………………….1080-AM
5:30 p.m.: EWU at Montana St. …………………………………………………700-AM
7:30 p.m.: WSU at UCLA …………………………………………………………….920-AM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show ………………………………………………………..700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob ……………………………………………………………..700-AM
All events subject to change
