UPDATED: Wed., Feb. 16, 2022

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing, NASCAR

2 p.m.: Truck Series: Practice, Daytona Speedway FS1

4 p.m.: Cup Series: Bluegreen Vacations, Daytona Speedway FS1

Basketball, college men

4 p.m.: Michigan at Iowa ESPN

4 p.m.: Wichita State at Cincinnati ESPN2

4 p.m.: Austin Peay at Murray State ESPNU

4:30 p.m.: Oregon State at Arizona Pac-12

5 p.m.: Charlotte at. Western Kentucky CBS Sports

6 p.m.: Oregon at Arizona State ESPN

6 p.m.: UCF at Houston ESPN2

6 p.m.: Longwood at High Point ESPNU

6:30 p.m.: Colorado at California Pac-12

7 p.m.: Creighton at DePaul CBS Sports

8 p.m.: Utah at Stanford ESPNU

8 p.m.: Washington State at UCLA FS1

8:30 p.m.: Washington at USC Pac-12

9 p.m.: Nevada at San Jose State CBS Sports

Basketball, NBA

5:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Milwaukee TNT

Golf, PGA

1 p.m.: Genesis Invitational Golf

Hockey, NHL

5 p.m.: Seattle at Winnipeg Root

Soccer, men’s, CONCACAF Champions League

5:50 p.m.: Seattle FC at CD Motagua FS2

Soccer, women’s, SheBelieves Cup

8 p.m.: U.S. vs. Czech Republic ESPN

College softball

7 a.m.: Notre Dame vs. Tennessee ESPNU

10 a.m.: UCF vs. Wisconsin ESPNU

1 p.m.: Tennessee vs. Florida State ESPNU

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

5:30 p.m.: Idaho at Montana …………………………………………………….1080-AM

5:30 p.m.: EWU at Montana St. …………………………………………………700-AM

7:30 p.m.: WSU at UCLA …………………………………………………………….920-AM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show ………………………………………………………..700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob ……………………………………………………………..700-AM

All events subject to change

