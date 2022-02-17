State wrestling preview: Eastern Washington teams, individuals have high hopes for titles in Tacoma; Four returning champs compete

After a year off due to the pandemic, the best high school wresters in the state meet in Tacoma this weekend for the state championships. Mat Classic XXXIII is sure to produce its traditional drama and excitement across the six classifications.

Eastern Washington athletes figure prominently in each classification and in many weight groups. Here’s a look at some of the top wrestlers and teams in the area competing for glory in Tacoma.

Schedule: Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.: First round, quarterfinals and consolations. Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Semifinals and consolations. Saturday, 3 p.m.-7 p.m.: Championship matches.

4A

Central Valley, ranked No. 4 in the classification, won the Region 2 4A championship last weekend and had 11 wrestlers qualify for state. The Bears had five regional winners: Bennett Beard (106), Blaine Beard (120), Terran Manson (126), Hunter Williams (152) and Riley Phillips (195).

The Beard brothers will factor in the scoring: senior Bennett is ranked No. 1 in 106, sophomore Blaine is No. 2 in 120 and freshman Bayden in No. 10 in 132. Williams is ranked No. 2 in his class and Phillips is No. 3.

Gonzaga Prep has three going to state: regional champ Noah Holman (No. 3, 160), Joshua Niewert (No. 1, 126) and Isaac Muniz (No. 6, 120).

Quinnton Flores is Lewis and Clark’s top ranked wrestler at No. 10 in 285.

3A

The GSL is home to three of the top four programs in the state, with Mead (No. 1), Mt. Spokane (No. 3) and University (No. 4) duking it out.

The Panthers claimed the Region 4 3A title with five individual winners and 13 moving on to state. Winners were James Mason (113), Cole Turner (132), Jonathan Mason (152), Deklen Agloinga (182) and Jakob Conners (220).

Mt. Spokane had two winners – Hudson Buth (ranked No. 1 in 132) and Jarom Liljenquist (195) and sent 10 to state. Tanner Crosby (No. 4, 106), Nolan Crosby (No. 4, 113), Luke Zwiesler (No. 4, 132) and Darren Airey (No. 3, 220) bear watching.

University had 12 qualify for state, including regional champ Q’veli Quintanilla (145), a state champ for G-Prep at 126 in 2020. Tyler Walker (No. 1 at 120) and Elijah Reems (No. 2 at 285) are contenders.

North Central senior Kenndyl Mobley (126), a state champ in 2019 and 20, was a regional champion again and hopes to add his name to the list of three-time winners.

Ferris qualified five, with senior Hayden Wienclaw (No. 4, 285) its highest ranked wrestler.

2A

The resurgent Pullman program (first season title since 1976) was the highest GSL team at the Region 4 tourney, placing fourth. The Greyhounds had five advance to Mat Classic, including Gabriel Smith (152), a state runner-up in 2020, and regional winners Aydin Peltier (120) and Ivan Acosta (138).

Shadle Park’s Zach Lopez (132), a 3A state champ in 2020, won at regionals and is the No. 2 ranked wrestler in his division.

Logan Utecht (No. 3, 126) was a regional champion and leads West Valley’s contingent of five wrestlers, while East Valleys sends four, led by heavyweight Alonzo Vargas.

1A

Lakeside and Deer Park finished a distant second and third at Regionals behind overwhelming state favorite Toppenish.

The Stags send three to state, led by two-time state champ and top ranked Nathan Gregory (126) and regional champ Bryon Newby (182).

Others to watch: Lakeside’s Tomio Yamada (113), Derek Dunlop (120), Parker Stinebaugh (145), Rylin Pavlin (170) and Kimball Rippy (220); Freeman’s Hunter Hawk (126) and Owen Orndorff (220); Medical Lake’s Aden Carl (132); Colville’s Logan Hydorn (138), Robby Collier (170) and Tanner Goff (195); Riverside’s Aaron DeRoches (160).

2B/1B

Liberty was the top area team in the Region 2 tournament, finishing fifth. The Lancers’ Jeshua Cwik (182) was second at regionals. Owen Prince (126), Sylus Feltwell (138), Ashton Strobel (152) and Maddex Strobel (138) also qualified.

Others to watch: Reardan’s Preston Neufield (106) JC Merriott (120) and Tristin Burrill (220); Chewelah’s Zeke Crockett (160) and Clayton Jeannerett (170); Davenport’s Brody Schillinger (160) and Sam Schneider (182).

Girls

University’s Libby Roberts (105) and Newport’s Madisen Pillers (235) were regional champs and are state title contenders.

Others to watch: Rogers’ Ellabelle Taylor (110) and Viktoriya Dovhoruka (155); Mead’s Kelsey Louen (130), and Baylie Conner (170); Clarkston’s Caila Rice (105)

Rankings provided by washingtonwrestlingreport.net.