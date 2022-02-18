From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Christopher S. Bruntsch and Elisavet Vasilakou, both of Spokane Valley.

Eric D. Whiteside and Jennifer E. McCoy, both of Spokane Valley.

Charles K. Sang and Leticia S. Cherono, both of Spokane.

Paul M. Hilde and Carla J. Bell, both of Spokane.

David Belashov and Alina Pilipchuk, both of Colbert.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

David R. Miller v. Berge A. Borrevik Jr. et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

American Family Insurance Company v. Keith Hoisington, property damages.

Brent A. Redinger and Mirissa Petereson v. Berge A. Borrevik Jr. et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Michael Nuxoll v. Connie Nuxoll, seeking quiet title.

South Side Investments LLC v. Leann Rendon, restitution of premises.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Fitzhugh, Paul E. and Nancy F.

McKerall, Matthew J. and Rios, Edward

Egbert, Amanda L. and Trent C.

Blomquist, Dana M. and Ariel L.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Cameron W. Hustad, 23; 102 days in jail with credit given for 102 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

William D. Kullberg, 40; 191 days in jail, operating vehicle without ignition interlock.

Donald L. Spottedelk, 49; 11 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Amy J. McGarry, 53; $800 fine, 90 days in jail, 18 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Joshua R. Horn, 25; $200 fine, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Lonnie C. Mellor, 41; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

John-Nicklaus Boyd, 31; $500 fine, 12 months of probation, reckless driving.

Trey A. Brahm, 24; 43 days in jail with credit given for 43 days served, third-degree driving with a suspended license.

David R. Brown, 50; 225 days in jail with credit given for 225 days served, third-degree driving with a suspended license, driving while intoxicated and hit and run of an unattended vehicle.

Amanda L. Donohue, 24; 12 months of probation, reckless driving.

Elizabeth C. Goodrich, 56; $1,245.50 fine, 30 days in jail with credit given for 30 days served, 60 days of electronic home monitoring, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Paul F. Bauer, 46; $250 fine, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Robert T. Bloom, 33; 43 days in jail with credit given for 43 days served, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Tyler E. Brown, 28; 14 days in jail with credit given for 14 days served, 24 months of probation, third-degree possession of stolen property.

Ryan G. Dix, 18; $500 fine, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.