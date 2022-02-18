Winter ecology outdoor educational program upcoming

It’s time to get outside and enjoy the beauty of late winter in northwest Montana.

Join a small group on March 5, meeting in the Viking Room of the Venture Inn in Libby, Montana, at 9 a.m. Mountain. At approximately 9:30, participants will head to the field to learn about animal tracking and sign interpretation in the snow, ice and mud.

Participants will go through a 10-step method to identify tracks, patterns of movement, behavior, species and habitat. They will also identify coniferous and deciduous trees, evergreen forbs, deciduous and evergreen shrubs, lichens, fungus and grasses.

The adult class will make several roadside stops, and take some short hikes on private lands less than 1 mile round trip.

They will be in their own vehicles, and then in the great outdoors while maintaining safe distances. The program is sponsored by Libby Base Camp Hostel. For more information, visit Airbnb.

All participants must register to attend. All should come with full gas tanks, proper outerwear for weather, water, lunch, binoculars, cameras and a good sense of humor.

To register, email b_baxter53@yahoo.com, or call 406-291-2154. The event will have small groups of less than 10. No dogs. Snowshoes are optional.