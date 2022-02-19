Connor Bouchard lifts Tri-City Americans over Spokane chiefs 4-3 in overtime
UPDATED: Sat., Feb. 19, 2022
From staff reports
KENNEWICK – Tri-City broke through with a man advantage at an opportune time.
Connor Bouchard’s power-play goal 2 minutes into overtime lifted the Americans to a 4-3 victory over Spokane in a Western Hockey League game Saturday.
The Chiefs suffered their third straight defeat.
Spokane battled back from a 3-1 deficit going into the final period and forced overtime.
Brayden Crampton scored his second goal of the season at the 1:56 mark of the third period to pull the Chiefs within 3-2.
Kooper Gizowski’s third goal of the year for Spokane evened the score at 3-all at 7:15 of the third.
Spokane’s Raegan Wiles was penalized for interference 1:11 into overtime, and the Americans tallied Bouchard’s goal 50 seconds later to notch the win.
Tri-City jumped ahead 1-0 with Parker Bell’s tally 8:51 into the opening period.
Following a slashing infraction against the Americans’ Elouann Lemonnier, Nick McCarry netted his 10th goal of the season for Spokane to even the score at 1 at 6:03 in the second period.
The Americans countered quickly with two goals to regain the lead. Ian Ferguson and Rhett Melnyk scored at 7:10 and 9:55 of the second period, respectively.
Spokane goalkeeper Mason Beaupit stopped 28 shots.
Americans goalie Tomas Suchanek made 33 saves.
The Chiefs travel to Portland Sunday for a 5 p.m. start.
