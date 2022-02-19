Connor Bouchard lifts Tri-City Americans over Spokane chiefs 4-3 in overtime

From staff reports

KENNEWICK – Tri-City broke through with a man advantage at an opportune time.

Connor Bouchard’s power-play goal 2 minutes into overtime lifted the Americans to a 4-3 victory over Spokane in a Western Hockey League game Saturday.

The Chiefs suffered their third straight defeat.

Spokane battled back from a 3-1 deficit going into the final period and forced overtime.

Brayden Crampton scored his second goal of the season at the 1:56 mark of the third period to pull the Chiefs within 3-2.

Kooper Gizowski’s third goal of the year for Spokane evened the score at 3-all at 7:15 of the third.

Spokane’s Raegan Wiles was penalized for interference 1:11 into overtime, and the Americans tallied Bouchard’s goal 50 seconds later to notch the win.

Tri-City jumped ahead 1-0 with Parker Bell’s tally 8:51 into the opening period.

Following a slashing infraction against the Americans’ Elouann Lemonnier, Nick McCarry netted his 10th goal of the season for Spokane to even the score at 1 at 6:03 in the second period.

The Americans countered quickly with two goals to regain the lead. Ian Ferguson and Rhett Melnyk scored at 7:10 and 9:55 of the second period, respectively.

Spokane goalkeeper Mason Beaupit stopped 28 shots.

Americans goalie Tomas Suchanek made 33 saves.

The Chiefs travel to Portland Sunday for a 5 p.m. start.