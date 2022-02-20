On the air
UPDATED: Sun., Feb. 20, 2022
Monday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
3:30 p.m.: American U. at Colgate CBS Sports
4 p.m.: Louisville at North Carolina ESPN
4 p.m.: Penn St. at Maryland ESPN2
4 p.m.: Coppin St. at Howard ESPNU
4 p.m.: Indiana at Ohio St. FS1
6 p.m.: Baylor at Oklahoma St. ESPN
6 p.m.: Alabama St. at Bethune-Cookman ESPNU
6 p.m.: Arizona St. at UCLA FS1
Gymnastics, college women
2 p.m.: Arizona at California Pac-12N
7 p.m.: Utah at Washington Pac-12N
Hockey, NHL
7 p.m.: Seattle at Vancouver Root
