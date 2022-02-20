The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Snow 28° Snow
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

On the air

UPDATED: Sun., Feb. 20, 2022

Monday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

3:30 p.m.: American U. at Colgate CBS Sports

4 p.m.: Louisville at North Carolina ESPN

4 p.m.: Penn St. at Maryland ESPN2

4 p.m.: Coppin St. at Howard ESPNU

4 p.m.: Indiana at Ohio St. FS1

6 p.m.: Baylor at Oklahoma St. ESPN

6 p.m.: Alabama St. at Bethune-Cookman ESPNU

6 p.m.: Arizona St. at UCLA FS1

Gymnastics, college women

2 p.m.: Arizona at California Pac-12N

7 p.m.: Utah at Washington Pac-12N

Hockey, NHL

7 p.m.: Seattle at Vancouver Root

All times subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.