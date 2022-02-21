Gonzaga guard Dominick Harris making progress in recovery from foot surgery

Gonzaga’s Dominick Harris took another step forward in his recovery from foot surgery in October.

Harris, for the first time this season, participated in warm-ups and suited up for Saturday’s home game against Santa Clara.

The sophomore guard didn’t play against the Broncos, but he clearly enjoyed every pre-game moment with his teammates at the McCarthey Athletic Center. He was seen smiling, laughing, dancing and he threw down a one-handed dunk.

“I’m so happy for him,” senior guard Andrew Nembhard said. “He’s been through a lot this year with that injury. I just love his game, love him as a kid. He just works so hard, he’s all about the team. Whenever he does come back, he’s going to be great for us.”

Harris wasn’t expected to play Saturday and a timeline for his return remains unknown with the Zags in the stretch run of the season. Top-ranked Gonzaga closes the regular season on the road against San Francisco on Thursday and Saint Mary’s on Saturday.

The maximum number of postseason games Gonzaga could play is eight. The Zags have a bye into the semifinals as the top seed in the WCC Tournament in Las Vegas. Five wins are required to reach the national championship game for teams not involved in the First Four.

“He’s just getting going, starting to be able to move a little bit, jump and go up and down (the floor),” head coach Mark Few said. “As far as playing, it’s not happening soon.”

Harris has made slow but steady progress following surgery. He wore a boot on his right foot until early December. He began working on his shooting in early January and a few weeks later he was involved in individual drills. He recently participated in five-on-five full court at times.

Harris showed promise in limited time off the bench last season. He averaged 7.2 minutes and 3.0 points while connecting on 39% of 3-his point attempts and 71.4% at the free-throw line. He scored in double figures against Northwestern State, Northern Arizona and Pacific.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder from Murrieta, California, is listed as a sophomore on Gonzaga’s roster. Depending on if redshirts or returns to the court, it’s possible he could be a freshman in terms of eligibility next season with an option for an additional COVID year.

Freshman Kaden Perry remains sidelined with an ailing back. The 6-9 forward from Battle Ground, Washington, hasn’t played since a Dec. 28 win over North Alabama.