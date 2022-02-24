Northwest lawmakers condemn Russian assault on Ukraine as Biden promises ‘further consequences’

WASHINGTON – Northwest lawmakers in Congress joined in global condemnation of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the assault overnight.

The offensive, which Putin launched under the pretext of protecting Russian-speaking citizens of Ukraine, had killed at least 40 Ukrainian soldiers and 10 civilians as of Thursday morning, according to Ukraine’s foreign ministry. President Joe Biden and European leaders have promised to impose tough sanctions on Russia in response to what Sen. Jim Risch of Idaho called “a premeditated and flagrant act of war.”

Risch, the top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and a key architect of additional sanctions, released a statement Wednesday night calling Putin’s move “the actions of a desperate man whose only desire is to sow chaos in order to make himself look strong.”

“The people of Ukraine have prepared to take up arms and defend their sovereignty, and they should know the United States and freedom loving people around the world stand with them,” Risch said. “Putin should recognize the territorial integrity of Ukraine and withdraw his position to the internationally recognized border between the two countries. The repercussions of this invasion will be painful and swift. The only way to avoid this reality is for Putin to reverse course, immediately.”

In a speech early Thursday, Putin claimed the goal of the invasion is not to occupy Ukraine but to “demilitarize and denazify” the country, a reference to the Kremlin’s unfounded contention that the current Ukrainian government is run by neo-Nazis who are committing a “genocide” of Russian-speaking Ukrainians. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., responded in a statement that “the death and destruction of this conflict will lie solely at the feet of Vladimir Putin.”

“This conflict is totally fabricated but its human toll will be very real,” Murray said. “Swift measures must be taken to inflict severe and devastating sanctions – Russia must pay a crippling price for invading a sovereign democracy unprovoked. This is a time for our country and the world to stand united – in strong support of Ukraine and firmly against Putin and his cronies.”

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, one of dozens of members of the bipartisan Congressional Ukraine Caucus, condemned “Putin’s unprovoked and unlawful invasion of Ukraine” and repeated her call for Biden to ramp up U.S. energy production to reduce global dependence on Russia, a major oil and gas producer.

“We must unite around our shared values of liberty and democracy in the face of his blatant power grab against the people of Ukraine and their nation’s sovereignty,” McMorris Rodgers said in a statement. “Freedom must prevail.”

Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, joined a bipartisan chorus in Congress calling for tougher sanctions on Russian banks and officials.

“I stand with the people of Ukraine as they defend themselves against Putin’s relentless aggression,” Newhouse said in a statement. “President Biden must answer the call to protect our freedoms by standing up to Putin, immediately levying severe sanctions against Russia, and standing with our NATO allies.”

Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., asked Ukrainian Americans in Washington state to reach out to her office if they need help and called the Russian invasion “another very dark moment in the history of Europe.”

“Ukraine is a proud and sovereign nation,” Cantwell said in a statement. “In the face of this reckless aggression, we must stand together with our NATO allies and respond with unequivocal and unified action.”

This story is developing and will be updated.