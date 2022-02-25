SpaceX launches batch of Starlink satellites from California
UPDATED: Fri., Feb. 25, 2022
VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. — A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket blasted off from California on Friday and carried 50 more satellites into orbit for the Starlink internet constellation.
A SpaceX webcast showed the rocket’s upper stage deploying the satellites a little over an hour after the 9:12 a.m. liftoff from Vandenberg Space Force Base.
The satellites will use their own thrusters to move into their operational orbits over a period of weeks.
The first stage successfully landed on a “droneship” in the Pacific Ocean. It was the fourth successful launch and landing of the reusable booster.
Starlink is a space-based system that SpaceX has been building for years to bring internet access to underserved areas of the world.
Hawthorne, California-based SpaceX has close to 2,000 Starlink satellites orbiting Earth at an altitude of 340 miles.
