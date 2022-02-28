TV Best Bets







NHL Hockey

Two teams with a long history come to loggerheads tonight at Madison Square Garden, where Chris Kreider and the New York Rangers will defend home ice from Jordan Kyrou and the St. Louis Blues. These are two teams with playoff hopes as the Blueshirts at this writing hold the No. 4 seed in the East while the Blues are fifth in the West. This is the first meeting between these teams this season. 4:30 p.m. on TNT.

The Amazing Race

More than two years after filming on the current season began, in February of 2020, Phil Keoghan finally will crown the winners of Season 33 as they cross a finish line in Los Angeles. By any measure, this round has been one for the record books, with the competition put on hold for a year and a half due to the global pandemic. When it resumed last fall, two teams weren’t available to continue the race, so two other teams who had been eliminated were allowed to rejoin the race. (TVPG) 8 p.m. on 2.1.

The Goldbergs

Horrified to discover that no one thought to put down a deposit on their wedding venue, Geoff (Sam Lerner) frantically scrambles to correct that oversight before Beverly (Wendi McClendon-Covey) finds out in this sitcom’s 200th episode, ‘‘The Wedding.’’ To make matters even worse, a weather advisory reports that a major storm is bearing down, threatening to jeopardize the entire event. Hayley Orrantia, Sean Giambrone and Troy Gentile also star; Richard Marx guest stars as himself. (TVPG) 8 p.m. on 4.1.

Chicago Med

Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) assigns the hospital’s new compliance officer to a patient with a long-haul COVID condition in the new episode ‘‘All the Things That Could Have Been.’’ Meanwhile, Maggie (Marlyne Barrett) helps Will (Nick Gehlfuss) treat a patient who has been confined to an iron lung for 60 years. Elsewhere, Stevie (Kristen Hager) learns some hard truths about her mother, and Terrell (guest star Jerod Haynes) returns to Med under dire circumstances. (TV14) 8 p.m. on 6.1.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

In the Season 7 finale, ‘‘Knocked Down, Knocked Up,’’ the Legends understandably are disappointed and hurt by the actions of Gideon (Amy Pemberton), but Gideon is horrified when AI Gideon tells her about Gary (Adam Tsekhman). With the heroes champing at the bit to get back to what they love the most, they realize that Gwyn (Matt Ryan) has broken the treaty, so they must find him. Elsewhere, Sara (Caity Lotz) decides to keep an important secret from Ava (Jes Macallan), since she’s not sure how the latter will react. (TVPG) 8 p.m. on 22.1.

Moonshiners

A new episode called ‘‘Broken Spanish’’ finds Tim Smith heading south of the border to uncover centuries-old secrets to making Mezcal. Meanwhile, with a valuable supply of sweet corn mash about to go bad, Jerry Benson jury-rigs some auto parts to help accelerate the flow of liquor. Elsewhere, Richard and Craig Landry try to create a crystal-clear Bloody Mary moonshine. (TV14) 8 p.m. on DSC.

Chicago Fire

Chief Hawkins (Jimmy Nicholas) goes above and beyond expectations to help Brett and Violet (Kara Killmer, Hanako Greensmith) out of a big problem in the new episode ‘‘An Officer With Grit.’’ Elsewhere, Kidd (MIranda Mayo) pursues a lieutenant position that recently opened up, and someone who is a real blast from the past reappears to ask a favor of Mouch and Herrmann (Christian Stolte, David Eigenberg). (TV14) 9 p.m. on 6.1.

Batwoman

In the Season 3 finale, drily titled ‘‘Are We Having Fun Yet?,’’ Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) and her Bat Team (Nicole Kang, Camrus Johnson) race the clock as Marquis’s (Nick Creegan) dastardly scheme balloons into something that Gotham will never see coming. Joining forces with Jada and Sophie (Robin Givens, Meagan Tandy), the heroic trio is forced to call on every skill they command to save the day. Elsewhere, as Alice (Rachel Skarsten) nears her breaking point, Mary pleads again to claim the Joker’s buzzer before Alice is beyond saving. (TV14) 9 p.m. on 22.1.