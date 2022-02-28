Washington indoor mask mandate now set to end March 12

OLYMPIA — Washington’s indoor mask mandate will lift on March 12 – sooner than previously announced by Gov. Jay Inslee, but not as soon as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week.

Washington will join Oregon and California in announcing the new date, according to a joint news release from the three states. The decision was a result of discussions involving the three states, following new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance announced last week.

“We are turning a page in our fight against the COVID virus,” Inslee told reporters Monday.

The new CDC guidelines removed the strong mask recommendations for most of the country, switching to a county-by-county approach. Counties with “high” levels of transmission are still recommended to have mask requirements indoors. In Washington, nine counties, mostly in Central Washington, are still considered to have high levels of transmission. Spokane County is in the “medium” category.

The CDC data uses seven-day totals for COVID-19 hospital admissions as well as percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients.

Oregon and California both announced end dates for their mandates earlier than Washington. Oregon’s was set to end March 19, and California’s mandate in some settings will lift on Tuesday. California’s mask mandate in schools will lift on March 11.

Looking at the CDC data, Inslee said it is likely that as a state, Washington will be out of the high risk category by March 11.

It’s a different metric than what Inslee used earlier this month to announce the March 21 end date for the mask mandate. At the time, Inslee said that was the date hospital admissions were projected to be low enough for health officials to feel comfortable ending the mandate.

Inslee said there are a lot of different projections and data that the state is using together to make this decision.

“I would not do this if I didn’t think it was safe,” Inslee said.

Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah said the updated masking timeline is a direct result of following the science, but “the pandemic is not over.”

Washington will lay out its plan for the coming months of the pandemic in the next week, Inslee said. The next phase will focus focus more on empowering individuals and families, rather than government restrictions.

It will also include ensuring the state has adequate personal protective equipment, testing and other resources in case a new variant pops up, Inslee said.

Shah said health officials continue to watch new variants. Washington is seeing in increase in the BA.2 variant of omicron, but there are a lot of other things the state is watching as well to make these decisions.

Those who are not vaccinated yet should do so to protect against more variants, Shah said.

Inslee said the state will remain ready, in case there are new variants, and will respond properly if that time comes.

Even with the new date, masks will still be required in Washington health care facilities, long-term care settings, public transit and correctional facilities.

The new date will be the same for businesses as well as schools. The Department of Health will also update its school guidance on other safety measures, such as social distancing, hygiene and ventilation, next week.

Local health departments, school districts and businesses can still institute their own mask mandates based, if they choose, Inslee said.

This story will be updated.