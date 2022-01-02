On the air
UPDATED: Sun., Jan. 2, 2022
Monday’s TV HighlightsBasketball, College men
3 p.m.: Towson at Drexel CBSSN
5 p.m.: Washington at Arizona PAC-12
7 p.m.: Colorado at Oregon PAC-12
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Memphis at Brooklyn NBA
7 p.m.: Miami at Golden State NBA
Football, NFL
5:15 p.m.: Cleveland at Pittsburgh ESPN/2
Soccer, Premier League
9:30 a.m.: Wolverhampton at Manchester United USA
Tennis
3 p.m: ATP Cup Group Stage; Adelaide 1-WTA Early Rounds; Melbourne 1 and 2-WTA Early Rounds TENNIS
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Football, NFL
4:30 p.m.: Cleveland at Pittsburgh 1080-AM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
6 p.m.: EWU Basketball Coaches Show………………………………….700-AM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.