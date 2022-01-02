The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

UPDATED: Sun., Jan. 2, 2022

Monday’s TV HighlightsBasketball, College men

3 p.m.: Towson at Drexel CBSSN

5 p.m.: Washington at Arizona PAC-12

7 p.m.: Colorado at Oregon PAC-12

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Memphis at Brooklyn NBA

7 p.m.: Miami at Golden State NBA

Football, NFL

5:15 p.m.: Cleveland at Pittsburgh ESPN/2

Soccer, Premier League

9:30 a.m.: Wolverhampton at Manchester United USA

Tennis

3 p.m: ATP Cup Group Stage; Adelaide 1-WTA Early Rounds; Melbourne 1 and 2-WTA Early Rounds TENNIS

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Football, NFL

4:30 p.m.: Cleveland at Pittsburgh 1080-AM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

6 p.m.: EWU Basketball Coaches Show………………………………….700-AM

All events subject to change

