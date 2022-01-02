Snow, wind expected in Spokane this week as temperatures forecasted to stay below-freezing

Single-digit temperatures were left in 2021, but winter weather stuck around with snow and wind expected to affect the Spokane area through at least Monday night.

Spokane’s National Weather Service office sent out a winter weather advisory for Monday, with 1 to 3 inches of snow expected in the Spokane area, according to a news briefing from the weather service.

Drifting snow was expected to cause slippery roads in the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene areas, as well as the Central Panhandle Mountains, Columbia Basin, Moses Lake and Wenatchee regions, the weather service said.

Winds were predicted to reach 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph and localized gusts up to 45 mph, the weather service said.

The weather service said blizzard conditions were also possible through Monday night.

Travelers on State Route 272 between Colfax and Palouse were warned to use extreme caution as snow plows began sweeping roads Sunday morning, the Washington state Department of Transportation tweeted.

The city of Spokane said Sunday afternoon it had completed a full-city plow initiated on Thursday. Crews were preparing equipment for additional plowing overnight Sunday into Monday.