Wildfire burning in Shoshone County forces evacuations

A wildfire in Shoshone County has forced residents to evacuate.

The Gold Run fire started around 3 p.m. Tuesday south of Interstate 90 near Elizabeth Park and Big Creek, according to a news release from the Idaho Department of Lands.

It’s estimated at 50 acres with 0% containment and spreading in high winds.

Evacuations are ordered around the area of Elizabeth Park. The Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook those affected can seek shelter at Real Life Church in Pinehurst.

For large animal assistance, the sheriff’s office said the church has an area that can be used to shelter horses and other animals. Those needing a place to store large vehicles can call Meto Towing in Smelterville, the sheriff’s office said.

As of 9 p.m., the area east of Smelterville and west of Osburn was experiencing power outages, with more than 6,000 customers affected, according to Avista’s outage map.

Approximately 60 personnel are assigned to the fire, with nine engines and a helicopter. Additional resources have been ordered.