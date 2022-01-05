Audubon online meeting will feature birding in Belize
UPDATED: Wed., Jan. 5, 2022
“Birding in the Land of the Mayas” is the title of Florida retiree Paul Nistico’s program at the Spokane Audubon Society (SAS) online meeting Jan. 12.
Nistico will present photos and information about the colorful trogons, toucans, parrots and many other birds that he and his wife Patsy saw during their 2016 trip to the Central American country of Belize, where they stayed at the Chan Chich Lodge near the Guatemala border in the heart of the ancient Mayan civilization.
The Nisticos have been birding almost 50 years, since they met during their working days in the Washington, D.C., area.
Details on joining the Jan. 12 online Zoom meeting starting at 7 p.m. are in the chapter’s January “Pygmy Owl” newsletter at www.audubonspokane.org/the-pygmy-owl.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.