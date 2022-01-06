Washington records
UPDATED: Thu., Jan. 6, 2022
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Thomas J. Braley and Catherine L. Heimbigner, both of Spokane.
Lovina D. K. Rainey and Megan J. Hix, both of Spokane.
Mark K. Steward and Anne C. Meslang, both of Spokane.
Gregory J. Kirk, of Snoqualmie, Washington, and Paula J. Beckner, of Cheney.
Seth J. Denardi and Emmalyn P. Beede, both of Spokane.
Alexander V. Sokol and Victoria R. Crone, both of Airway Heights.
Taylor N. Ward and Haley A. R. Port, both of Spokane.
Coyote B. Dirk and Kayla N. Sobkowiak, both of Spokane.
George L. Hulsizer and Lindsey S. Jacobs, both of Spokane Valley.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Autumn Ridge Spo LLC v. Destiny Blackhall, et al., restitution of premises.
JD Wolfe LLC, et al., v. Kelly Williams, restitution of premises.
Jon Adams v. Richard Wright, restitution of premises.
Laurie Berquist v. Delon Burkhart, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.
Daniel E. Keenan, et al., v. Wendy K. Smith, et al., medical malpractice.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Lundgren, Mark C. and Gerri L.
Heacox, Kirsten E. and Brandon J.
Duvall, Anthony N. and Kristen L.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Rachelle E. Anderson
Falicia R. Humbird, 35; $518.36 restitution, 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
Judge Tony D. Hazel
Jeffrey A. Thome, 52; restitution to be determined, 12 months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree child molestation.
Judge Maryann C. Moreno
Matthew V. Rhoads, 28; $45 fine, 30 months in a prison-based alternative, 30 months probation, three counts of violation of order.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Patrick T. Johnson
Michael E. Connors, Jr., 27; $500 fine, 180 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served and 90 days converted to 90 days electronic home monitoring, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving and three counts of first-degree driving with suspended license.
Chad M. Bennett, 39; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.
Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender
Tracey D. McPherson, 44; $750 fine, one day in jail, 18 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
