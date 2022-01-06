The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Fog 31° Fog
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Washington records

UPDATED: Thu., Jan. 6, 2022

From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Thomas J. Braley and Catherine L. Heimbigner, both of Spokane.

Lovina D. K. Rainey and Megan J. Hix, both of Spokane.

Mark K. Steward and Anne C. Meslang, both of Spokane.

Gregory J. Kirk, of Snoqualmie, Washington, and Paula J. Beckner, of Cheney.

Seth J. Denardi and Emmalyn P. Beede, both of Spokane.

Alexander V. Sokol and Victoria R. Crone, both of Airway Heights.

Taylor N. Ward and Haley A. R. Port, both of Spokane.

Coyote B. Dirk and Kayla N. Sobkowiak, both of Spokane.

George L. Hulsizer and Lindsey S. Jacobs, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Autumn Ridge Spo LLC v. Destiny Blackhall, et al., restitution of premises.

JD Wolfe LLC, et al., v. Kelly Williams, restitution of premises.

Jon Adams v. Richard Wright, restitution of premises.

Laurie Berquist v. Delon Burkhart, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Daniel E. Keenan, et al., v. Wendy K. Smith, et al., medical malpractice.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Lundgren, Mark C. and Gerri L.

Heacox, Kirsten E. and Brandon J.

Duvall, Anthony N. and Kristen L.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Falicia R. Humbird, 35; $518.36 restitution, 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Jeffrey A. Thome, 52; restitution to be determined, 12 months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree child molestation.

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Matthew V. Rhoads, 28; $45 fine, 30 months in a prison-based alternative, 30 months probation, three counts of violation of order.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Michael E. Connors, Jr., 27; $500 fine, 180 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served and 90 days converted to 90 days electronic home monitoring, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving and three counts of first-degree driving with suspended license.

Chad M. Bennett, 39; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Tracey D. McPherson, 44; $750 fine, one day in jail, 18 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety

Most read stories