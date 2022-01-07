On the Air
UPDATED: Fri., Jan. 7, 2022
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
9 a.m.: Wichita St. at Houston CBS
9 a.m.: South Carolina at Vanderbilt ESPNU
9 a.m.: UConn at Seton Hall Fox 28
9 a.m.: Saint John’s at Providence FS1
10 a.m.: Virginia at North Carolina ESPN
11 a.m.: Texas at Oklahoma St. CBS
11 a.m.: Villanova at DePaul FS1
11:30 a.m.: Michigan St. at Michigan Fox 28
1 p.m.: Colorado St. at San Diego St. CBS
1 p.m.: Kansas at Texas Tech ESPN2
1 p.m.: South Florida at Tulane ESPNU
1 p.m.: Saint Louis at St. Bonaventure CBS Sports
2 p.m.: Loyola Marymount at Pacific Root
3 p.m.: Iowa St. at Oklahoma ESPNU
3 p.m.: Tennessee at LSU ESPN2
3 p.m.: Washington St. at Utah Pac-12/Washington
3 p.m.: Northern Iowa at Missouri St. CBS Sports
3:30 p.m.: Idaho at E. Washington SWX
4 p.m.: San Diego at San Francisco Root
5 p.m.: UCLA at California Pac-12
5 p.m.: Florida at Auburn ESPN2
5 p.m.: Louisville at Florida St. ESPNU
6 p.m.: Pepperdine at Gonzaga Root
7 p.m.: Saint Mary’s at BYU ESPN2
Basketball, college women
1 p.m.: Idaho at E. Washington SWX
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: New York at Boston NBA
Figure skating
1 p.m.: U.S. Figure Skating Championships NBC
Football, college, FCS Championship
9 a.m.: Montana St. vs. N. Dakota St. ESPN2
Football, high school
10 a.m.: All-Star Game NBC
Football, NFL
1:30 p.m.: Kansas City at Denver………………………………………….ESPN/ABC
5:15 p.m.: Dallas at Philadelphia……………………………………………ESPN/ABC
Golf, PGA
3 p.m.: Sentry Tournament of Champions Golf
Hockey, NHL
11 a.m.: Pittsburgh at Dallas NHL
4 p.m.: Toronto at Colorado NHL
Soccer, men, Liga MX
3 p.m.: Querétaro at Monterrey FS1
5 p.m.: Tigres UANL at Santos Laguna FS1
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
2:30 p.m.: Washington St. at Utah 920-AM
3 p.m.: Idaho at E. Washington 700-AM/1080-AM
5:45 p.m.: Whitworth at Whitman 1230-AM
Football, college men, FCS Championship
8:30 a.m.: Montana St. vs. North Dakota St. 700-AM
Football, NFL
6:15 p.m.: Dallas at Philadelphia 1080-AM
All events subject to change
