On the Air

UPDATED: Fri., Jan. 7, 2022

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

9 a.m.: Wichita St. at Houston CBS

9 a.m.: South Carolina at Vanderbilt ESPNU

9 a.m.: UConn at Seton Hall Fox 28

9 a.m.: Saint John’s at Providence FS1

10 a.m.: Virginia at North Carolina ESPN

11 a.m.: Texas at Oklahoma St. CBS

11 a.m.: Villanova at DePaul FS1

11:30 a.m.: Michigan St. at Michigan Fox 28

1 p.m.: Colorado St. at San Diego St. CBS

1 p.m.: Kansas at Texas Tech ESPN2

1 p.m.: South Florida at Tulane ESPNU

1 p.m.: Saint Louis at St. Bonaventure CBS Sports

2 p.m.: Loyola Marymount at Pacific Root

3 p.m.: Iowa St. at Oklahoma ESPNU

3 p.m.: Tennessee at LSU ESPN2

3 p.m.: Washington St. at Utah Pac-12/Washington

3 p.m.: Northern Iowa at Missouri St. CBS Sports

3:30 p.m.: Idaho at E. Washington SWX

4 p.m.: San Diego at San Francisco Root

5 p.m.: UCLA at California Pac-12

5 p.m.: Florida at Auburn ESPN2

5 p.m.: Louisville at Florida St. ESPNU

6 p.m.: Pepperdine at Gonzaga Root

7 p.m.: Saint Mary’s at BYU ESPN2

Basketball, college women

1 p.m.: Idaho at E. Washington SWX

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: New York at Boston NBA

Figure skating

1 p.m.: U.S. Figure Skating Championships NBC

Football, college, FCS Championship

9 a.m.: Montana St. vs. N. Dakota St. ESPN2

Football, high school

10 a.m.: All-Star Game NBC

Football, NFL

1:30 p.m.: Kansas City at Denver………………………………………….ESPN/ABC

5:15 p.m.: Dallas at Philadelphia……………………………………………ESPN/ABC

Golf, PGA

3 p.m.: Sentry Tournament of Champions Golf

Hockey, NHL

11 a.m.: Pittsburgh at Dallas NHL

4 p.m.: Toronto at Colorado NHL

Soccer, men, Liga MX

3 p.m.: Querétaro at Monterrey FS1

5 p.m.: Tigres UANL at Santos Laguna FS1

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

2:30 p.m.: Washington St. at Utah 920-AM

3 p.m.: Idaho at E. Washington 700-AM/1080-AM

5:45 p.m.: Whitworth at Whitman 1230-AM

Football, college men, FCS Championship

8:30 a.m.: Montana St. vs. North Dakota St. 700-AM

Football, NFL

6:15 p.m.: Dallas at Philadelphia 1080-AM

All events subject to change

