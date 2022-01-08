Prep roundup: Jaedyn Brown lifts Pullman boys over Cheney; Shauna Elliott leads Cheney girls to win

Roundup of Saturday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Boys basketball

Pullman 70, Cheney 51: Jaedyn Brown scored 25 points and the Greyhounds (9-1) beat the Blackhawks (2-7) in a nonleague game.

Grayson Hunt scored 15 points and Tanner Barbour added 12 for Pullman, which outscored Cheney 32-16 in the middle two periods. Evan Stinson paced Cheney with 24 points while Josh Whiteley added 18.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 63, Kettle Falls 41: Chase Galbreath scored 27 points and the Broncos (7-3, 2-1) beat the visiting Bulldogs (3-7, 0-3) in a Northeast 2B game. Eli Armstrong led Kettle Falls with 13 points.

Davenport 68, Liberty Bell 32: Tennessee Rainwater scored 26 points and the Gorillas (10-1) beat the visiting Mountain Lions (2-6) in a nonleague game. Jake Coffman and Brenick Soliday added 11 points apiece for Davenport.

Okanogan 73, St. George’s 45: The Bulldogs (9-1) beat the visiting Dragons (4-7) in a nonleague game.

Curlew 59, Columbia (Hunters) 25: Nicholas Baker scored 19 points, Lane Olson added 14 and the visiting Cougars (6-3, 3-0) beat the Lions (2-7, 1-3) in a Northeast 1B game. Owen Nelson led Columbia with 10 points.

Liberty Christian 62, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 50: Jack Benson scored 27 points and the visiting Patriots (7-3) downed the Eagles (4-4) in a nonleague matchup. Tanner Fleming led SJEL with 23 points.

Lewiston 54, Post Falls 36: Jace McKarcher scored 17 points and the Bengals (10-1, 1-0) used a big fourth quarter to pull away from the visiting Trojans (3-8, 0-1) in an Inland Empire League game. Jack Sciortino led Post Falls with 12 points.

Sandpoint 54, Kellogg 36: Ethan Butler scored 17 points with 10 rebounds and the Bulldogs (4-6) beat the Wildcats (6-5) in a nonleague game.

St. Maries 65, Bonners Ferry 52: The Lumberjacks (7-2) beat the Badgers (6-6) in a nonleague game.

Girls basketball

Cheney 49, Pullman 31: Shauna Elliott and Tatum Sloan scored 13 points apiece and the visiting Blackhawks (3-6) beat the Greyhounds (1-9) in a nonleague game. Paige Evans added 11 for Cheney. Elsie McDougle led Pullman with 16 points.

Colville 62, Riverside 41: Mckenna Reggear scored 24 points and the Crimson Hawks (10-1, 3-0) beat the visiting Rams (2-6, 0-2) in a Northeast A game. Jordan True added 12 points and 10 rebounds for Colville. Sam Riggles led Riverside with 18 points.

Kettle Falls 59, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 23: Lavay Shurrum scored 21 points, Annaka Edwards added 18 and the visiting Bulldogs (6-4) beat the Broncos (3-7) in a Northeast 2B game.

Okanogan 56, St. George’s 33: The Bulldogs (10-0) beat the visiting Dragons (4-6) in a nonleague game.

Springdale 56, Harrington 18: The Chargers (2-8, 1-3) beat the visiting Panthers (0-3, 0-3) in a Northeast 1B South game.

St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 45, Liberty Christian 23: Brooklyn Bailey scored 22 points and the Eagles (6-2) beat the Patriots (1-10) in a nonleague game.

Post Falls 51, Lewiston 36: Alexis Heath scored 12 points and the visiting Trojans (14-2, 4-0) beat the Bengals (7-7, 2-3) in an IEL game.

Grangeville 32, Moscow 20: The Bulldogs (9-3) topped the Bears (3-11) in a nonleague game.

Kellogg 59, Wallace 54 (OT): Macy Jerome scored 22 points, Hailey Cheney added 21 and the Wildcats (7-3) beat the Miners (8-2) in overtime a nonleague game. Jaden House and Brittany Phillip scored 16 points apiece for Wallace.

Kendrick 49, St. Maries 14: The Tigers (10-3) beat the Lumberjacks (0-10) in a nonleague game.

Wrestling

Pacific Northwest Classic (at University HS): Mead had eight individual winners, including Jonathan Mason (152 pounds), Chris Grosse (195) and Jakob Connors (220), and the Panthers took the team title with 326.5 points. Host University (220.5) took second and Mt. Spokane (195) placed third.

Blackhawk Invite (at Cheney HS): Pullman placed eight with four individual winners, including Gabriel Smith (152), Jeroen Smith (145) and Ivan Acosta (138), and the Greyhounds won the team title with 190.5 points, the first wrestling tournament win for the program since the mid-1980s. Wapato (147) took second and host Cheney (138) placed third.

Crusader Classic (at Northwest Christian): Deer Park had nine wrestle for individual titles with three winners, Wyatt Priddy (106), Gavin Carnahan (120) and Evan Henry (138), and the Stags took the team title with 191 points. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague was second (159.5) and Chewelah placed third (154).

Gymnastics

GSL No. 2 (Lewis and Clark host): Lauren Hunter of Mt. Spokane took first in uneven bars and balance beam en route to the all-around first place on Wednesday at Mead Gymnastics Center.

Central Valley’s Mikah Baggott took second all-around and first in floor exercise and Mt. Spokane’s Jacqueline Bonnett placed third all-around and first on vault.

Mt. Spokane won the team title (160.95) followed by LC (152) and CV (149.475).