TV Best Bets







‘College Basketball’

A clash of ranked Big East squads goes down tonight at Cintas Center in Cincinnati, where Nate Johnson and the No. 22 Xavier Musketeers welcome in Collin Gillespie and the No. 9 Villanova Wildcats. As of late December, the Wildcats had looked more vulnerable than they have in recent years after blowout losses to Creighton and Baylor. Poised to take advantage of that are the Musketeers, who boast plenty of firepower in guards Johnson, Colby Jones and Paul Scruggs and forward Jack Nunge. 3:30 p.m. on FS1.

‘Trafficked With Mariana van Zeller’

More than 750,000 cars are stolen annually in the United States. That works out to roughly one every 42 seconds, and many of the hot autos are swiftly shipped to locations overseas. The new episode ‘‘Stolen Cars’’ finds host Mariana van Zeller chasing down the parties who profit most from this surprising transcontinental supply chain, including an especially hot demand for stolen vehicles in West Africa. (TV14) 6 p.m. on NGEO.

‘American Greed’

This docuseries hits a 200-episode milestone with ‘‘Theranos CEO on Trial,’’ which looks at a corporation founded in 2003 by Elizabeth Holmes, then just 19. The enterprise was hailed as a breakthrough health technology company when it claimed to have devised blood tests that required only tiny amounts of blood that could be analyzed using the company’s small automated devices. Those claims were found to be false, resulting in charges of fraud. The case also is the subject of ‘‘The Dropout,’’ an upcoming streaming miniseries on Hulu. (TVPG) 7 p.m. on (CNBC)

‘NBA Basketball’

Two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference get down to business tonight at United Center, which James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets will invade to challenge DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls. Despite missing point guard Kyrie Irving due to COVID restrictions, the Nets have the East’s best record, led by the scoring of Harden and Kevin Durant. The Bulls, meanwhile, lead the Central Division thanks to the scoring of DeRozan and the inside play of Nikola Vucevic. 7:05 p.m. on ESPN.

‘The Price Is Right at Night’

There’s a reason ‘‘The Price Is Right’’ is the longest-running game show in TV history, and the occasional nighttime editions of the series nearly always draw a big audience (and feature bigger prizes!). Host Drew Carey definitely has his heart in the right place with this newest primetime special, which celebrates first responders, inviting those selfless and tireless souls to ‘‘come on down’’ and compete for some life-changing showcases. 8 p.m. on 2.1.

‘NOVA’

Butterflies aren’t just beautiful and fragile. Their hidden scientific secrets reveal them to be far more inventive and resilient than anyone ever imagined. A new episode called ‘‘Butterfly Blueprints’’ explores their extraordinary life cycle and regular migrations to terrains ranging from tropical rainforests to windswept prairies. Extraordinary footage also takes viewers inside a chrysalis as it is being spun. The study of butterflies also is inspiring groundbreaking technology. (TVPG) 8 p.m. on 12.1.

‘Next Level Chef’

In the new episode ‘‘Infinite Pastabilities,’’ host Gordon Ramsay and his fellow mentors Richard Blais and Nyesha Arrington challenge their teams to create a delicious Italian dinner. To prove they can create magic in any environment, even when the odds may be stacked against them, for this task each team is randomly assigned to a kitchen. Everyone on the team that creates the best dish wins safety from elimination, but one chef from another team sees his or her dreams go up in smoke. (TV14) 9 p.m. on 28.1.

‘Worst Cooks in America’

In the new episode ‘‘Worst Cooks Warriors,’’ the recruits are stunned to see their boot camp transformed into a gladiator-style arena, until mentors Anne Burrell and Cliff Crooks explain that a successful chef needs a combination of stamina, speed and a refined palate. In the skill drill challenge, the rookies must prepare a tasty falafel platter. Then, in the main dish challenge, they’re tasked with mastering a flavor-packed dish known as chicken adobo. (TVG) 9 p.m. on FOOD.

Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules

Eight celebrity offspring take the ride of their lives on a working ranch in Steamboat Springs, Colo., in this new docuseries. Technically, they’re tasked with restoring and reopening Saddleback Ranch after a pandemic-imposed year of shutdown and loss, but these fish out of water have one misadventure after another. The participants include Hana Giraldo, daughter of Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo; Martin Lawrence’s daughter Jasmin Lawrence; Harry James Thornton, son of actor Billy Bob Thornton; Taylor Hasselhoff, David Hasselhoff’s daughter; Shaquille O’Neal’s son Myles O’Neal; and Redmond Parker, son of actor-musician Ray Parker Jr. (TV14) 9 p.m. on (E!)

Leave It to Geege This poignant new docuseries revolves around Angela Taylor, known to her friends as Geege, a twice-divorced single mother from the Atlanta area who also is a breast cancer survivor and currently is raising a non-verbal 19-year-old autistic son she calls Pootie. In the series premiere, ‘‘Making a Splash!,’’ Geege and Pootie have been disinvited to public pools near them, so she tries to find a way to bring the pool to her son. Meanwhile, Tyler, her live-in caregiver, seeks to improve Pootie’s communication skills. (TV14) 10 p.m. on (LIFE)

