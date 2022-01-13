Achievements

Ethan Flynn of Spokane has received a scholarship from the Lassonde Entrepreneur institute at the University of Utah, in Salt Lake City, for the 2021-22 school year.

The following area students have been named to the fall term honor roll at McPherson College, in McPherson, Kansas, requiring a minimum GPA of 3.55: Emma Parker, of Hayden Lake and Adam Hughes, of Newman Lake.

Wyatt Grunwald of Rathdrum has been named to the fall term dean’s list at Missouri Valley College, in Marshall, Missouri, requiring a minimum GPA of 3.3 and at least 12 credit hours.

Miranda Graves of Spokane has been named to the fall quarter honors list at Milwaukee School of Engineering, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, requiring a minimum GPA of 3.2.

Amanda Mapes of Spokane has been named to the fall quarter dean’s list at Milwaukee School of Engineering, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, requiring a minimum GPA of 3.2 while earning at least 30 credits.

Halle Kuhar-Pitters of Spokane has earned the spring Dean’s Award for Academic Excellence at Colgate University in Hamilton, New York requiring a minimum GPA of 3.3 while completing at least three courses. Kuhar-Pitters is majoring in environmental biology.

Caitlin Ward of Otis Orchards has earned the spring Dean’s Award with Distinction Colgate University in Hamilton, New York, requiring a minimum GPA of 3.6 while completing at least three courses. Ward is majoring in psychological science.

The following area students have been named to the fall term dean’s list at University of Maryland Global Campus in Adelphi, Maryland, requiring a minimum GPA of 3.5 and a maintained cumulative GPA of 3.5: Lacie Clark, Lucas Hartsuff and Mindy Salvador, all of Airway Heights; Shyla Smith and Brandon Farber, both of Spokane; and Ariel Hawkins of Fairchild Airforce Base.

Stephanie Hyta of Spokane has been named to the fall term dean’s list at DePauw University in Greencastle, Indiana, requiring a minimum GPA of 3.5.

Avery Loucks of Spokane has been named to the fall semester dean’s list at the University of Vermont in Burlington, Vermont, requiring a minimum GPA of 3.0 and a ranking in the top 20% of their class or respective school.

Rebecca Neighbors of Spokane, and Ellen Sanchez of Nine Mile Falls have been named to the fall semester dean’s list at Central Methodist University in Fayette, Missouri, requiring a minimum GPA of 3.5.

Sean Elsensohn of Spokane has been named to the fall semester dean’s list at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina, requiring a minimum of GPA 3.5.

Marissa Ornelas of Medical Lake has been named to the fall term dean’s list at Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa, requiring a minimum of GPA 3.5 and at least four course credits.

Sarah Carr of Spokane has been named to the fall semester dean’s list at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, Illinois, requiring a minimum of GPA 3.5.

Sara Zwink of Liberty Lake has been named to the fall quarter dean’s list at Sherman College of Chiropractic in Spartanburg, South Carolina, requiring a minimum GPA of 3.5.

Lee Goodrich of Newport has been named to the fall semester dean’s list at Westminster College in New Wilmington, Pennsylvania, requiring a minimum of GPA 3.6.

The following area students have been named to the fall semester dean’s list at Southern New Hampshire university in Manchester, New Hampshire, requiring a minimum GPA of 3.5-3.699 while earning 12 credits in the fall or spring semester: Cejae Falk, Jennifer Walker, Jonathan Caesar and Michelle Johnson, all of Spokane; Tabitha Leith of Spokane Valley; and Alexandra Brady of Pullman.

The following area students have been named to the fall semester president’s list at Southern New Hampshire university in Manchester, New Hampshire, requiring a minimum GPA of 3.7 while earning 12 credits in the fall or spring semester: Austin Hartman and Bryan Kirk, both of Cheney; Breanna Bursch and Sarah Powell, both Deer Park; Mikayla Grant of Elk; Eric Adler of Fairchild Air Force Base; Anna Zuray of Greenacres; Sherri Crum and Roy Powell, both of Liberty Lake; Sawyer Kent of Medical Lake; Christian Ribbeck of Newman Lake; Amanda Parsley of Newport; Winntress Fox of Nine Mile Falls; Karla Biggerstaff, Jessica Dexter, Dominic Drury, Chloe Fiegenschuh, Addison Hawley, Kenneth LaCour, Hillary Loyd, Devin Mitchell, Preston Pyburn, Jennifer Somers, Nicholas Thomas, Krista Vontersch and Christine Wescott, all of Spokane; Alyssa Woods of Spokane Valley; Robert Stamper of Valleyford; and Danielle De La Rosa and Brittany Welch, both of Veradale.

Renee Harris of Spokane has been named to the fall semester dean’s list at the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts, requiring a minimum GPA of 3.5 while passing four or more courses.