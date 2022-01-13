Stage listings for Jan. 14-21 – Jon ‘Polar Bear’ Gonzalez, Greg Warren, Philip Kopcz and Social Comedy Hour

Comedy

Pauly Shore – Pauly Shore tasted super-stardom in 1990 when his MTV show “Totally Pauly” hit the airwaves to major fan approval. The show ran for six years, leading him to numerous TV and film roles, including “Pauly Does Dallas” and starring in the films “Encino Man,” “Son in Law,” “Jury Duty,” “In the Army Now” and “Bio Dome.” Shore recently debuted the video portion of his podcast “Pauly Shore Podcast Show” on Crackle. Friday, 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $25-$33. (509) 318-9998.

Jon “Polar Bear” Gonzalez – Jon “Polar Bear” Gonzalez is a standup comedian, podcaster and entertainer living in the heart of Texas. After getting involved in the local comedy scene, he quickly found success through the release of multiple comedy skits that went viral on Facebook and TikTok. Sunday, 7:30 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $29 general; $39 premium. (509) 318-9998.

Greg Warren – Greg Warren, most recently seen on “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” “The Late Late Show” and “Comedy Central Presents,” has built a strong fan base with an act inspired by his Midwestern upbringing. Thursday, 7:30 p.m.; Jan. 21 and 22, 7:30 and 10 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $12-$26. (509) 318-9998.

Phillip Kopcz – Born and raised in the mountains of Eastern Washington, Phillip Kopczynski started comedy at age 11 doing pratfalls to make his sister laugh. Always pulling from life experiences and poorly thought out opinions, Kopcz’s animated storytelling pulls in audiences for an eccentric good time. Thursday, 7-10 p.m. Vaporland Post Falls, 4436 W. Riverbend Ave., Post Falls. $15-$25. (208) 457-7917.

The Social Hour Comedy – Featuring two teams of comedians facing off in a comedy competition. Tickets available on eventbrite.com. Jan. 21, 8 p.m. The Black Diamond, 9614 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley. (509) 891-8357.

Theater

“New Year, New You” improv show – The BDT players will take your new year’s resolutions and show you how it could go in this all-improvised spoof of your best intentions. 7:30 p.m. Fridays through January. Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. (509) 747-7045.

“Fiddler on the Roof” – Tony-winning director Bartlett Sher brings a fresh and authentic vision to this beloved theatrical masterpiece from Tony winner Joseph Stein and Pulitzer Prize winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick. Featuring dance from Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter based on the original staging by Jerome Robbins. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, 1 and 6:30 p.m. First Interstate Center for the Arts, 334 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. $42-$100. (509) 279-7000.

“Corpus Christi” (opening delayed to Thursday due to COVID-19) – “We are going to tell you an old and familiar story.” But from that point on, nothing feels quite familiar again. What follows is a story that parallels the New Testament’s, and its subject is nothing less than the birth, death and resurrection of Jesus. But Terence McNally’s Christ figure is a character named Joshua, a young man born and raised in Corpus Christi, Texas, in the early 1950s. Tickets at stagelefttheater.org. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Through Jan. 30. Stage Left, 108 W. Third Ave. $25. (509) 838-9727.

Safari – Live improve performance for mature audiences. Saturday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. $8. (509) 747-7045.