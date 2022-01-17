Gonzaga’s Drew Timme earns WCC, national player of week honors

There wasn’t a lot of mystery for WCC player of the week, or national player of the week honors for that matter.

Gonzaga’s Drew Timme made it an obvious choice for the conference after averaging 31 points and hitting 27 of 32 field-goal attempts in routs over BYU (110-84) and Santa Clara (115-83). Timme also earned national player of the week from ESPN and NCAA.com’s Andy Katz.

The 6-foot-10 junior forward made 20 consecutive 2-pointers spanning the two games before missing a shot late in the first half against Santa Clara. He was 13 of 14 from the field against BYU, the lone miss on a 3-point attempt.

Timme averaged 6.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 blocks last week. He’s first in the WCC and fifth nationally at 65.5% from the field. Timme ranks second in the conference in scoring at 18.6 points, just behind Santa Clara’s Jalen Williams (18.9).

Timme was named WCC and NCAA player of the week after the opening week of the season in November following his career-high 37 points in a victory over No. 5 Texas.