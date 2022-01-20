The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

Friday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

3 p.m.: Toledo at Ohio CBS Sports

4 p.m.: St. Bonaventure at Duquesne ESPN2

4 p.m.: Illinois at Maryland FS1

5 p.m.: Kent State at Buffalo CBS Sports

6 p.m.: Michigan State at Wisconsin FS1

Basketball, college women

4 p.m.: Colorado at Arizona State Pac-12

Basketball, high school girls

2 p.m.: Sidewell Friends at Hopkins … ESPNU

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Portland at Boston Root

5 p.m.: Chicago at Milwaukee ESPN

Golf

9 a.m.: LPGA: Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Golf

Noon: PGA: The American Express Golf

4 p.m.: PGA Champions: Mitsubishi Electric Championship Golf

11 p.m.: EPGA Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship … GOLF

Gymnastics

6 p.m.: Arizona St. at Utah … Pac-12

Hockey, college men

6 p.m.: Michigan at Minnesota … ESPN

Hockey, NHL

5:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Chicago NHL

7 p.m.: St. Louis at Seattle Root

Lacrosse, men, NLL

3:30 p.m.: Georgia at Rochester ESPNU

Soccer, men, Premier League

Noon: Norwich City at Watford USA

Tennis

6 p.m.: ATP/WTA: Australian Open ESPN2

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Basketball, college men

7:45 p.m.: Whitworth at Lewis & Clark……………………………………1230-AM

Basketball, college women

5:45 p.m.: Whitworth at Lewis & Clark……………………………………1230-AM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

7 p.m.: AMA Supercross … USA

Basketball, college men

9 a.m.: Villanova at Georgetown Fox 28

9 a.m.: Temple at South Florida ESPNU

9 a.m.: Seton Hall at St. John’s FS1

9 a.m.: Syracuse at Duke ESPN

9 a.m.: West Virginia at Texas Tech ESPN2

10 a.m.: Kentucky at Auburn CBS

10:30 a.m.: Army at Navy CBS Sports

11 a.m.: Oklahoma State at Texas ESPN2

11 a.m.: Florida State at Miami ESPN

11 a.m.: Tulane at UCF ESPNU

11 a.m.: Colorado State at Air Force FS1

11:30 a.m.: St. Joseph’s at VCU USA

1:30 p.m.: Richmond at La Salle USA

12:30 a.m.: Missouri State at Loyola Chicago CBS Sports

1 p.m.: TCU at Iowa St. ESPN2

1 p.m.: Notre Dame at Louisville ESPN

1 p.m.: Ole Miss at Mississippi St. ESPNU

2:30 p.m.: DePaul at Creighton CBS Sports

3 p.m.: LSU at Tennessee ESPN

3 p.m.: E. Carolina at Houston ESPN2

3 p.m.: Drake at Northern Iowa ESPNU

3:30 p.m.: USC at Utah Pac-12

4:30 p.m.: New Mexico at Wyoming CBS Sports

4:30 p.m.: San Francisco at Pepperdine Root

5 p.m.: Washington St. at Oregon St. ESPNU

6 p.m.: UCLA at Colorado Pac-12

6:30 p.m.: Boise State at San Diego State CBS Sports

7 p.m.: Saint Mary’s at Loyola Marymount ESPNU

8 p.m.: Arizona State at Stanford FS1

Basketball, college women

8 a.m.: Army at Navy CBS Sports

1 p.m.: BYU at San Diego Root

Basketball, NBA

5 p.m.: Oklahoma City at Cleveland NBA

Bowling

1 p.m.: PBA: The Players Championship East Finals … FS1

3 p.m.: PBA: The Players Championship South Finals … FS1

Football, NFL playoffs

1:30 p.m.: Cincinnati at Tennessee CBS

5 p.m.: San Francisco at Green Bay Fox 28

Golf

9 a.m.: LPGA: Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Golf

Noon: PGA: The American Express Golf

4 p.m.: PGA Champions: Mitsubishi Electric Championship Golf

11 p.m.: EPGA Tour: Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Golf

Gymnastics

1 p.m.: California at Washington … Pac-12/Washington

Hockey, NHL

10 a.m.: Philadelphia at Buffalo NHL

4 p.m.: Montreal at Colorado NHL

Hockey, WHL

6 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City SWX

MMA

5 p.m.: UFC 270 Prelims: Undercard Bouts ESPN

Soccer, men, Premier League

4:30 a.m.: Aston Villa at Everton USA

7 a.m.: Newcastle United at Leeds United USA

Tennis

6 p.m.: ATP/WTA: Australian Open ESPN2

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

1:30 p.m.: Sacramento State at Idaho 1080-AM

1:30 p.m.: Northern Colorado at E. Washington 700-AM

5:45 p.m.: Whitworth at George Fox………………………………………1230-AM

Basketball, college women

3:45 p.m.: Whitworth at George Fox………………………………………1230-AM

4:30 p.m.: Washington St. at Oregon St. 920-AM

Football, NFL playoffs

4:45 p.m.: San Francisco at Green Bay 700-AM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

9 a.m.: Butler at Providence FS1

11 a.m.: Xavier at Marquette FS1

Noon: Memphis at Tulsa ESPN

Noon: Arizona at California Pac-12

12:30 p.m.: Michigan at Indiana CBS

7 p.m.: Washington at Oregon FS1

Basketball, college women

9 a.m.: Fordham at Dayton ESPNU

9 a.m.: St. Bonaventure at George Mason CBS Sports

10 a.m.: Ohio State at Rutgers ESPN2

11 a.m.: Oklahoma at Kansas State ESPNU

11 a.m.: DePaul at Xavier CBS Sports

Noon: Iowa State at Baylor ESPN2

1 p.m.: Alabama at Auburn ESPNU

4 p.m.: Stanford at California Pac-12

6 p.m.: UCLA at USC Pac-12

Basketball, NBA

3 p.m.: Portland at Toronto Root

3 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Miami NBA

5:30 p.m.: Utah at Golden State NBA

Bowling

1 p.m.: PBA: The Players Championship Midwest Finals … FS1

3 p.m.: PBA: The Players Championship Southwest Finals … FS1

Football, NFL

Noon: L.A. Rams at Tampa Bay NBC

3:30 p.m.: Buffalo at Kansas City CBS

Golf

10:30 a.m.: LPGA: Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Golf

Noon: PGA: The American Express Golf

Gymnastics

2 p.m.: UCLA at Oregon St. … Pac-12

Hockey, NHL

10 a.m.: Winnipeg at Pittsburgh … NHL

6 p.m.: Florida at Seattle Root

Soccer, men

6 a.m.: Premier League: Burnley at Arsenal … USA

Tennis

6 p.m.: ATP/WTA: Australian Open ESPN2

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Football, NFL playoffs

11:30 a.m.: L.A. Rams at Tampa Bay 700-AM

3:15 p.m.: Buffalo at Kansas City 700-AM

All events subject to change

