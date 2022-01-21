Human remains found in Bonner County identified as Sandpoint man missing since 1996

Investigators in Bonner County have identified the remains of a Sandpoint man who was reported missing over 25 years ago.

The remains of Daniel Glennon, 32 at the time of his disappearance, were first discovered Oct. 27 by a logging crew in a wooded, undeveloped area off Wrenco Loop Road, according to the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office. A preliminary investigation determined Glennon’s death was a suicide.

Deputies said Glennon, who lived alone on Wrenco Loop Road, was last seen in December 1995 in Sandpoint. His family reported him missing in May 1996 after not hearing from him, according to the sheriff’s office.

A full excavation of the wooded area took place Nov. 2 after Bonner County deputies and the coroner confirmed the remains were human.

An excavation team of sheriff’s office detectives, members of the county Coroner’s Office and doctorate/master’s degree students from the University of Montana Forensic Anthropology Department found additional human remains, clothing fragments and a .22-caliber revolver underneath up to 4 inches of dirt and debris across an approximately 40-by-40-foot area, according to the sheriff’s office.

Examined by a forensic odontology consultant, the remains matched Glennon’s dental records obtained from his childhood dental office in New Jersey, deputies said. The remains are still under investigation at the University of Montana, according to the sheriff’s office.

Glennon’s family was notified of the positive identification, deputies said.

Deputies said Glennon, who was known by neighbors to have enjoyed hiking, told his family he thought about moving out-of-state for different employment.

No leads developed from previous searches conducted over the years, according to the sheriff’s office, including a diver search of a nearby beaver pond.