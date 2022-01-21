Schedule update: Gonzaga will visit San Diego on Feb. 3, Pepperdine on Feb. 17
UPDATED: Fri., Jan. 21, 2022
The West Coast Conference announced a couple of changes to the Gonzaga men’s basketball schedule, both involving road games.
The top-ranked Zags will visit San Diego at 6 p.m. on Feb. 3. ESPN2 will televise the contest at the Jenny Craig Pavilion.
The teams were originally scheduled to play Dec. 30, but that was postponed by COVID-19 issues in the Toreros’ program.
The Zags take on BYU in Provo, Utah, on Feb. 5.
With the rescheduling of the GU-USD contest to Feb. 3, the Gonzaga-Pepperdine game on that date has been moved back to Feb. 17, at 8 p.m. at Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu, California. The game will be televised on ESPN2.
The Zags return from Southern California to entertain Santa Clara on Feb. 19.
San Diego (10-8, 3-2 WCC) owns wins over Pepperdine, Portland and Loyola Marymount. The Toreros lost to San Francisco and dropped a 79-71 decision to BYU in Provo on Thursday.
Gonzaga (15-2, 4-0) thumped Pepperdine 117-83 on Jan. 8 at the McCarthey Athletic Center. Due to COVID-19 postponements in late December and early January, the game served as the WCC opener for both teams.
Pepperdine (6-14, 0-5) lost to LMU 85-80 in overtime on Thursday. The Waves’ previous four conference losses were by 19, 15, 10 and 34 points.
The WCC hasn’t announced a reschedule of the Jan. 1 Gonzaga-Loyola Marymount game that was postponed in response to COVID concerns in the Zags’ program.
