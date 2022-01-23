Business Beat

Architecture

ALSC an architecture firm in Spokane, announced Christian Snell as a new employee in their Sports & Recreation Studio. Snell earned a master’s degree in architecture from Montana State University.

Health

Kootenai Prosthetics & Orthotics has hired medical practitioner Peter Springs . Springs, who previously worked at the Shriners Children’s Hospital in Spokane, has more than 15 years experience treating pediatric patients. He specializes in scoliosis, congenital disorders, limb loss, development delay and cerebral palsy.

Engineering

Welch Comer, a regional engineering firm headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, has promoted Melanie Schmidt to the director of finance and operations. Schmidt joined the company in 2018 and has more than 20 years of experience to the role. The company also has promoted Taylor Tompke to assistant office manager at the company’s Spokane Valley location. Tompke is a project engineer and will continue managing design and construction.