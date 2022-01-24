TV Best Bets







Original Six hockey

A clash of Original Six teams goes down tonight in the Motor City, where Dylan Larkin and the Detroit Red Wings will defend home ice from Patrick Kane and the Chicago Blackhawks. When the teams met Oct. 24, rookie Lucas Raymond scored his first career hat trick in his sixth game, paving the way for a 6-3 Detroit victory in Chicago. 4:30 p.m. on TNT.

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller

A sobering new episode called ‘‘Amazon Mafia’’ takes host Mariana van Zeller deep into the heart of the Amazon rainforest to expose the nefarious networks behind the illegal destruction of much of this jungle, accompanied by a sickening number of murders. In the process, she also tries to uncover an Amazon mafia that aims to profit from the mining of ‘‘dirty gold,’’ as well as clandestine logging operations. (TV14) 6 p.m. on NGEO.

Pro basketball

Two of the top teams in the NBA’s Western Conference go at it tonight in Salt Lake City, where Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz will defend their home court from Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns in the second game of a home-and-home series. Mitchell has been his usual stellar self this season, winning Player of the Month honors in December after averaging more than 30 points per game while leading the Jazz to a 12-2 record. 7:05 p.m. on ESPN.

NOVA

Centuries ago, ancestors of the modern Mayans enjoyed a thriving culture in large, sophisticated cities that sprawled across Central America. Something happened around A.D. 750, however, to prompt those ancient Mayans to abandon several of those cities. In the new episode ‘‘Ancient Mayan Metropolis,’’ archaeologists study evidence of catastrophic droughts and instability during that distant era that taxed the resources of those cities beyond their limits. The hour also celebrates the resilience of the Mayan people, whose culture continues today. (TVPG) 8 p.m. on KSPS.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

The Legends have had their fill of running from a sinister A.I. and her robo-soldiers, so Sara (Caity Lotz) hatches a plan to create an aberration that will allow the team to seize control of the Evil Waverider in the new episode ‘‘The Fixed Point.’’ When they find themselves in a bar that’s a popular gathering spot for time travelers, though, Sara begins to second-guess her odds of success. Lisseth Chavez, Tala Ashe, Shayan Sobhian, Olivia Swann, Matt Ryan and Jes Macallan also star. (TVPG) 8 p.m. on KSKN.

Batwoman

Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) finds herself with a full plate as she tries to balance a new romantic entanglement with Jada’s (Robin Givens) demands and Mary’s (Nicole Kang) escalating power in the new episode ‘‘Toxic.’’ Given those stakes, loyalties are tested and motives are called into question as Batwoman tries to save Gotham and those closest to her. Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy, Camrus Johnson and Nick Creegan also are featured; Bridget Regan guest stars. (TVPG) 9 p.m. on KSKN.

Resident Alien

A breakout hit in its first season, thanks in large part to a virtuoso comedy performance by Alan Tudyk as stranded extraterrestrial Harry Vanderspeigle, this adaptation of a Dark Horse comics series returns for Season 2, which finds Harry bracing for inevitable consequences following his failure to destroy humanity. As his human emotions grow stronger, Harry struggles to cling to alien identity. Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds and Levi Fiehler also return for this sophomore season, which will have a midseason finale in March, then resume in the summer. (TV14) 9 p.m. on SYFY.

Astrid & Lilly

Save the World High school life can be challenging for any teenager, especially if they’re social outcasts like BFFs Astrid and Lilly (Jana Morrison, Samantha Aucoin) in this new sci-fi comedy. Things get even trickier for the pair, though, when they accidentally open a portal to a terrifying alternate reality teeming with monsters. The rest of mankind may not know it, but their fate rests entirely in the hands of these reluctant heroines. Julia Doyle, Olivier Renaud, Geri Hall and Spencer Macpherson also are featured. (TV14) 10 p.m. on SYFY.