Schools COVID update: Numbers of cases dropping in Spokane area

Some local school districts are seeing a drop in COVID-19 cases this week, though that decline comes in the wake of record numbers.

On Tuesday, the Central Valley School District reported 886 positive tests in the previous 10 days. That’s among the highest in the pandemic so far, but a drop from the 1,208 posted on Monday.

It’s still too early to determine whether the omicron variant has crested in local schools, according to health officials.

Also on Tuesday, the Mead School District reported 864 cases in the past two weeks – a slight increase from last week’s numbers.

At Coeur d’Alene Schools, 131 cases were reported on Monday and Tuesday, which tracks slightly lower than the 357 reported for the past week. Woodland Middle School, which had shifted to remote learning on Friday and Monday because of staffing issues, returned to in-person classes on Tuesday.

In-person learning resumed on Tuesday for Spokane Public Schools students who chose to participate in the “Test to Stay” protocol. This protocol requires students to be symptom-free and test negative on a COVID-19 test before returning to school.