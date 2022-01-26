Briefs for Thursday

Spokane County’s unemployment rate rose to 3.8% in December, according to non-seasonally adjusted data from the Washington state Employment Security Department.

The Spokane metropolitan statistical area, which includes Spokane, Stevens and Pend Oreille counties, lost a total of 900 nonfarm and private sector jobs last month.

That was primarily due to seasonal layoffs in the construction and education sectors, said Doug Tweedy, a regional economist with the ESD.

“In December, we always see a seasonal decrease in construction and education (jobs),” Tweedy said.

The retail trade sector, meanwhile, gained 500 jobs last month as companies hired additional employees during the holiday season, Tweedy added.

The county’s unemployment rate was 3.1% in November 2021 and 6.8% in December 2020.

Tesla notches record quarter

DETROIT – Tesla Inc. on Wednesday posted record fourth-quarter and full-year earnings as deliveries of its electric vehicles soared despite a global shortage of computer chips that has slowed the entire auto industry.

The Austin, Texas, company made $5.5 billion last year compared with the previous record year of $3.47 billion in net income posted in 2020.

It was the electric vehicle and solar panel maker’s third straight profitable year.

Tesla made $2.32 billion in the fourth quarter.

From staff and wire reports