Prep roundup: Conrad Bippes paces University boys, Chloe DeHaro leads West Valley girls

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Boys basketball

University 59, North Central 53: Conrad Bippes scored 18 points, Jeremiah Sibley added 17 and the Titans (12-4, 5-1) defeated the Wolfpack (4-10, 1-3) in a GSL 4A/3A game.

Andrew Harle led NC 16 points and hit four 3-pointers, Donovan Renz added 13 and Jacori Ervin had 10.

Rogers 65, East Valley 54: Geremiah Hilburn scored 21 points, Tavionce Trammell added 19 and the Pirates (1-11, 1-3) beat the visiting Knights (5-9, 1-3) in a GSL 2A game.

Diezel Wilkinson scored 17 points for EV.

Shadle Park 65, Moses Lake 50: Makai Daniels scored 23 points and added 15 rebounds and the visiting Highlanders (4-10) beat Moses Lake (5-8) in a nonleague game.

Kohlby Sorweide added 11 points for Shadle Park.

Colville 74, Riverside 58: Rhett Foulkes scored 26 points and the Crimson Hawks (12-3, 5-2) defeated the visiting Rams (2-11, 1-4) in a Northeast A game.

McKennon Floener added 17 points for Colville. Jordan Nortz led Riverside with 14 points.

Liberty 81, Chewelah 28: London Foland scored 16 points, Tayshawn Colvin added 15 and the Lancers (12-2, 5-0) defeated the Cougars (0-13, 0-7) in a Northeast 2B game.

Girls basketball

University 73, North Central 25: Eliannah Ramirez and Paige Jess scored 12 points apiece and the Titans (6-9, 3-3) topped the Wolfpack (2-12, 0-4) in a GSL 4A/3A game.

West Valley 67, Rogers 16: Chloe DeHaro scored 19 points and the visiting Eagles (12-1, 4-0) beat the Pirates (1-11, 1-3) in a GSL 2A game.

Aliyah Henry added 14 points for WV. Jalayla Brown led Rogers with eight points.

Colville 35, Freeman 32: Mckenna Reggear scored the go-ahead basket with 90 seconds to go, BrookLynn Martin hit a 3-pointer to seal the win and the Crimson Hawks (13-1, 6-0) defeated the Scotties (10-5, 5-2) in a Northeast 1A League game.

Reggear finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Jaycee Goldsmith led Freeman with 11 points.

Liberty 97, Chewelah 14: Teagan Colvin scored 30 points in the first three quarters and the Lancers (12-1, 5-1), who only dressed seven for the contest, defeated the visiting Cougars (1-10, 0-6) in a Northeast 2B League game.

Ellie Denny added 20 points and Grace Grumbly had 19 for Liberty.

Kettle Falls 45, Davenport 36: Mya Edwards hit four 3-pointers and scored 20 points and the Bulldogs (11-4, 7-1) beat the visiting Gorillas (2-11, 1-6) in a Northeast 2B League game.

Lena Waters led Davenport with 13 points.

Wrestling

Mead 39, University 32: Jonathan Mason (160 pounds), Austin Justice (172) and Deklen Agloinga (182) earned wins and the host Panthers (7-0) edged the Titans (5-1) in a GSL 4A/3A dual. Q’veli Quintanilla (152), Elijah Reems (285) and Isaac Rigsby (106) picked up wins for U-Hi.

Mt. Spokane 63, North Central 18: Hudson Buth (145), Jackson Hale (160) and Jaron Liljenquist (195) earned pins and the visiting Wildcats (5-0) beat the Wolfpack (2-3) in a GSL 4A/3A match. Kenndyl Mobley (126) and Andrew Boniecki (138) won for NC.

Ferris 46, Cheney 28: Connor Stearns (182), De’Veion Walter (195) and Hayden Wienclaw (285) won by pin and the visiting Saxons (3-3) beat the Blackhawks (2-3) in a GSL 4A/3A match. Joe Showalter (132) and Tyler Stevens (138) earned pins for Cheney.

Central Valley 63, Gonzaga Prep 13: The Bears (2-2) topped the host Bullpups (1-6) in a GSL 4A/3A dual.

Lewis and Clark 42, Ridgeline 36: Bennett Hendrickson (132), Luke McConnell (138) and Quinnton Flores (285) earned pins and the Tigers (2-5) beat the visiting Falcons (0-5) in a GSL 4A/3A dual. Lincoln Hughes (170) and Preston Wentling (195) picked up pins for Ridgeline.

East Valley 57, Rogers 24: Owen Spendlove (195), Orlando Morales (220) and Antonio Christensen (285) won by pin and the Knights (3-0) beat the Pirates (0-2) in a GSL 2A match at West Valley.

Nam Pham (106) and Htoo Say (120) earned pins for Rogers.