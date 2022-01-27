Inland Imaging CEO Steve Duvoisin announces retirement after 37 years with the company

After more than 37 years as CEO of Inland Imaging, Steve Duvoisin announced his retirement from the company, effective April 1.

Duvoisin joined Spokane-based Inland Imaging in 1984 when it opened its first outpatient-imaging center with six radiologists and 30 clinical and clerical employees.

As CEO, Duvoisin oversaw Inland Imaging’s professional radiology group and outpatient imaging company, in addition to its business services, information technology, strategic planning and investment organizations.

Duvoisin said he’s been incredibly blessed to have worked alongside Inland Imaging’s employees throughout his career.

“One of my favorite aspects has been the people I’ve gotten to work with – the physicians and the employees that, really, at the end of the day make Inland (Imaging) work,” he said.

Duvoisin will be succeeded by Chris Patrick, current CEO of Inland Imaging subsidiary Nuvodia; and Sarah Russell, current chief operating officer of Inland Imaging PS, which is the company’s professional radiology group, according to a company release.

On April 1, Patrick will become CEO of Inland Imaging’s business organizations, while Russell will serve as CEO of Inland Imaging PS.

Patrick has held a variety of roles throughout his career, including market director at AT&T, chief operating officer of St. Louis, Missouri-based Quick Study Radiology, and a number of high-level positions in the information technology sector, according to a company release.

Patrick guided Nuvodia’s growth and culture as CEO of the technical services organization, Duvoisin said in a statement.

“We are looking forward to seeing Chris apply his leadership and competitive spirit to growing Inland’s various organizations and addressing the challenges our organizations will face as we look to the future,” he said.

Russell joined Inland Imaging in 1997 and was instrumental in expanding its professional radiology practice, Duvoisin said.

“She has overseen the group’s growth from 14 to more than 100 radiologists, and has been an integral part of creating a great culture and helping to chart its future course,” Duvoisin said.

Duvoisin will remain in an advisory role with Inland Imaging through the end of the year.

Following his retirement, Duvoisin is looking forward to spending time with family and possibly working as a consultant or advisor to other radiology companies.

Inland Imaging has more than 100 radiologists and 600 staff who work with health care providers, hospitals and clinics throughout Washington, North Idaho and Montana.