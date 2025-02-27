US eggs hold steady to snap 56-day streak of higher prices

By Michael Hirtzer Bloomberg

Eggs haven’t gotten any cheaper, but for the first time since Dec. 6 they didn’t get more expensive.

A dozen large white eggs fetched $8.58 on Wednesday, unchanged from the record high from the previous day, according to the benchmark indicator from price-reporting service Expana. The last time prices didn’t rise, a dozen eggs cost only $3.93. A year ago, the price was $2.97.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday rolled out his plan to address the worst-ever US outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza that’s killed tens of millions of chickens and reduced egg supplies. The administration will increase imports of eggs and boost support to farmers, among other measures.

Grocery stores have been limiting how many eggs customers can buy while some restaurants have put in surcharges due to the record costs.

“Higher prices and restrictions have finally curbed demand, loosening up supply constraints,” said Karyn Rispoli, Expana’s managing editor for eggs in the Americas.

Eggs are already seeing smaller price increases, especially in the western U.S., and next week could bring a decrease, said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Justin Barlup.

“We are seeing signs that we might have hit the peak,” Barlup said.