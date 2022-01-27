Washington records
UPDATED: Thu., Jan. 27, 2022
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Justin E. D. Kirk and Matisen A. J. Tarr, both of Chattaroy.
Taylor M. K. Chaparro and Ciara P. Mielke, both of Spokane.
Trevor C. Little and Amanda E. Palmer, both of Cheney.
Mark A. Alice and Heather A. Kendall, both of Rathdrum.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Svitlana Bickman v. Amanda Trickey, restitution of premises.
Sharon Yencharis v. Shawn D. Sweeney, seeking quiet title.
Kaylin T. McMillen v. Mark E. Parker, seeking quiet title.
Kim S. Greer v. Neanua Dodge, restitution of premises.
Sunshine Homes LLC v. Jeff Crutchfield, restitution of premises.
Doris P. King v. Jordan King, restitution of premises.
Reta S. Watson v. Esther Barker, restitution of premises.
Moorhead Siers LLC v. Danny Willis, restitution of premises.
Discover Bank v. Katherine M. Hughes, money claimed owed.
US Bank National Association v. Stephanie Austin, money claimed owed.
Christopher R. and Diane Cole v. Terry L. Olsen, Norma J. Wyatt, et al., complaint for ejectment, trespass and damages.
Jason Cherry and Rachel Puhlman v. William Persons, Saer Construction LLC and United States Fire Insurance Company, complaint for claim against bond.
John Gullette v. Jath Brown, et al., complaint for damages.
Souvanh Siharath v. A Cut Above Pruning Service INC, Steven A. and Elissa Weitensteiner, complaint for personal injuries and damages.
Emanuel L. Finch Sr. v. Edna J. Robinson, complaint.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Benner, Sharyn R. and Faye A.
Erdman, Dayna M. and Cameron W.
Martin, Sean K. and Shelby L.
Halfhide, Barbara and Jeff
Runyan, Kristen and Jesse
Criminal sentencings
Judge Julie M. McKay
Simon R. Dewater II, 25; 30 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.
Judge Tony Hazel
Johnathan B. Carswell, 34; 44 days in jail with credit given for 44 days served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespassing.
Xavier E. Mitchell, 22; 90 days in jail witch credit given for 90 served, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.
Timothy L. Holly, 42; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of dangerous weapon violation.
Judge Rachelle E. Anderson
Mellisa L. Davis, 53; one day in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance-methamphetamine.
Federal court
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Mary C. Logan
Travis M. Alexander, 51; two days in jail, driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.
Steven W. Harrington, 31; one day in jail, first-degree negligent driving.
Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan
Laura M. Pflugrad, 66; $500 fine, 90 days in jail, first-degree negligent driving.
Stephen L. Piggott, 32; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.
Dominic D. Scott, 27; nine days in jail, no contact order violation.
Amber D. Smythe, 30 days of electronic home monitoring, fourth-degree assault.
Johnathon L. Stapleton, 25; 60 days in jail, malicious mischief property.
Nicholas Taylor, 43; five days in jail, fourth-degree assault.
Timothy J. Webb, 39; 24 days in jail, reckless driving.
Pavel P. Zinchenko, 63; 14 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.
Judge Richard M. Leland
Carl W. Schmidt, 33; $750 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless endangerment.
Sergio Torres-Reyes, 38; $750 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
