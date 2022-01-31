Seattle Storm star Breanna Stewart reportedly re-signing on a one-year supermax deal

Percy Allen Seattle Times

Breanna Stewart is reportedly returning to the Storm.

The three-time WNBA All-Star forward will sign a one-year supermax deal with Seattle for $228,094, according to Yahoo Sports.

After weeks of recruiting, roster building and deal making, WNBA teams can announce deals Tuesday.

Re-signing Stewart would put an end to weeks of speculation about her future.

The two-time WNBA Finals MVP reportedly met with New York Liberty owners Joe and Clara Tsai and new head coach Sandy Brondello two weeks ago, which sent Storm fans in a panic about possibly losing the 27-year-old unrestricted free agent who delivered WNBA championships to Seattle in 2018 and 2020.

However, the one-year deal suggests Stewart isn’t investing long term in the Storm. That could have something to do with the team’s ability to retain its Big Three.

Seattle placed the core designation on three-time WNBA All-Star guard Jewell Loyd, which removed her from the free-agent market and gives the team exclusive negotiating rights on a possible long-term deal.

The Storm will also likely have Sue Bird for another year. The 41-year-old star said she’s returning for her 19th season via Instagram and Seattle tweeted the announcement, which reportedly resulted in an undisclosed tampering fine by the WNBA.

Meanwhile, the Storm are reportedly nearing a multi-year deal to bring back fourth-year center Mercedes Russell and is expected to add Connecticut Sun veteran guard Briann January.

General manager Talisa Rhea and coach Noelle Quinn still have many spots to fill on a roster that currently includes just five players with nonguaranteed contracts, including starting forward Katie Lou Samuelson.

Backups Ezi Magbegor, Kennedy Burke, Epiphanny Prince and Mikiah “Kiki” Herbert Harrigan, who played in just one game last season and is returning from a pregnancy leave, are on the Seattle roster.

The 2022 WNBA salary cap is $1,379,200 and the Storm began free agency with $986,236 in cap room. Seattle extended qualifying offers to restricted free agents Jordin Canada and Stephanie Talbot.

On Sunday, the website Winsidr tweeted the Storm is bringing back Russell, a restricted free agent, who averaged 7.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 24.4 minutes while starting 28 of 30 games last year.

Elsewhere around the WNBA, league MVP Jonquel Jones is returning to the Connecticut Sun and the defending WNBA champion Chicago Sky is retaining 2021 Finals MVP Kahleah Cooper.

Five-time WNBA All-Star Angel McCoughtry is expected to leave the Las Vegas Aces and join the Minnesota Lynx.

The deals will become official Tuesday on what many expect to be a dynamic day in free agency that’ll reshape the league.