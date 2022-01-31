From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

George C. Hunt, of Spokane and Diana A. I. Szabo, of Mead.

Kyle R. Wood and Michelle R. L. Veach, both of Valley, WA.

Gary E. Bilendy and Amy S. Flanigan, both of Nine Mile Falls.

Phillip D. Pounds and Tamara J. Cebula, both of Medical Lake.

Samantha M. Chase and Suzanne M. Fazzari, both of Spokane.

Nikolas L. Gonia and Lindsie N. Hutchings, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Progressive Advanced Insurance Company v. Skyler J. Brenay, seeking damages from a vehicle collision.

Progressive Direct Insurance Company v. Anthony N. Sylvester, complaint for property damages.

Progressive Direct Insurance Company v. Bonnie J. Murphy, complaint for property damages.

Cynthia Doolittle v. Safeco Insurance Company, complaint for damages.

Fay Servicing LLC v. FFCR LLC, complaint for breach of contract/specific performance, promissory estoppel and declaratory relief.

David Wildenberg and Merna Roberts v. Clinton and Beth Patrick, complaint.

Amy Johnson v. David Leong, Mercer Trucking Company Inc. et al., complaint for damages.

Phed Investments LTD. V. Timothy Clark, restitution of premises.

Numerica Credit Union v. Daniel R. Middlebos II, money claimed owed.

Numerica Credit Union v. Jared W. Evans, money claimed owed.

Walkers Property Management LLC v. Spokane Shock Cypress Creek Sports, restitution of premises.

Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Washington v. Michael T. Fritsen, restitution of premises.

Janet Dressel v. Shannon M. Jackson, restitution of premises.

Janet Dressel v. Molly Woodward, restitution of premises.

Sherwin Williams Company v. Molli J. Leeson, money claimed owed.

Marriage dissolution petitions

Marriage dissolutions granted

Semprimoznik, Andrew M. and Lisa S.

Denobrega, Joseph Jr. and Guevarra, Nicole.

Walton, Thomas E. and Cheryle E.

Atkins, Josey R. and Mark J.

Lester, Alicia N. and Morgan O.

Ribble, Matthew A. and Kaley M.

James, Julie C. and Jeff S.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Modesta D. Valdes-Reyes, also known as Modesta D. Valdes, 43; 30 days in jail amended to 90 days of electric home monitoring, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Anthony J. Morrow, 25; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.

Marvin E. Arias, 25; 29 days in jail with credit given for 29 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Russell P. Kassner, 44; 15 months in prison with credit given for 57 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to residential burglary and violation of order.

Judge Tony Hazel

Dumont P. Whitt, 46; 55 days in jail with credit given for 55 days served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft-domestic violence.

Federal court

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Daylon W. Tyler, 21; $990 fine, reckless driving.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Shane P. Hurley, 35; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Sean T. Keys, 51; $750 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Kayla J. Holden, 29; $990.50 fine, 364 days in jail with credit given for 37 days served, driving while intoxicated and no valid license.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Jeffrey B. Burns, 62; 59 days in jail with credit given for 59 days served, 12 months of probation, third-degree theft and second-degree criminal trespassing.

Salina M. Dallman, 38; $7,200 in restitution, 34 days in jail with credit given for 34 days served, 12 months of probation, third-degree theft.

Michael W. Floyd, 27; 47 days in jail with credit given for 47 days served, 12 months of probation, third-degree theft.

Dylan C. Newman, 18; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault and harassment.

Jaclyn M. Tsukamoto42; $700 restitution, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault and third-degree theft.