Social Calendar

Scoops and Bowls – Annual Scoops and Bowls fundraiser. Buy a handmade bowl and get an ice cream. $15 and up, cash and credit card accepted. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Manito Park, 1702 S. Grand Blvd. $15. (509) 625-6200.

24th Annual Coeur d’Alene Garden Tour – The Coeur d’Alene Garden Club annual fundraiser featuring six gardens in the Coeur d’Alene/Dalton Garden area. For more information email cdagardenclub@gmail.com. Purchase tickets at local businesses in the Coeur d’Alene and Spokane area or online at brownpapertickets.com/event/5389795. July 10, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. $15.

13th Annual Backpacks for Kids Campaign – Throughout the month of July, the Salvation Army Spokane and nomnom Convenience Stores will raise funds to support the distribution of new backpacks with school supplies to local students. For donation locations and more information, visit spokane.salvationarmy.org.

Author Jess Walter – Evening with Jess Walter, one of the Pacific Northwest’s premier writers to discuss his new book, “Angel of Rome” at the Coeur d’Alene Public Library fundraiser. Event includes complimentary desserts and Bakery by the Lake will offer wine and beer to purchase. Doors open at 6 p.m. with variety of raffle items. His books will be for sale at the event by the Well Read Moose. Purchase tickets at brownpapertickets.com/event/5405269. July 14, 7 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. $40. (208) 769-2315.

8 Lakes Leg Aches Bike Ride – Riders may choose between a 30, 45 or 75-mile route. All proceeds benefit the programs of Lutheran Community Services Northwest. For more information visit lcsnw.org/8-lakes-bike-ride/. To register visit bit.ly/3al5fID. July 16, 6:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Kaiser Permanente Administrative Office, 5615 W. Sunset Highway. $45.