On the air
Sun., July 3, 2022
Monday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
8:05 a.m.: Miami at Washington MLB
10:10 a.m.: Cleveland at Detroit OR Tampa Bay at Boston MLB
1:10 p.m.: Chi. Cubs at Milwaukee MLB
3:40 p.m.: Seattle at San Diego Root
4:20 p.m.: St. Louis at Atlanta MLB
6:10 p.m.: Toronto at Oakland OR Colorado at L.A. Dodgers MLB
Basketball, WNBA
4 p.m.: Phoenix at Los Angeles ESPN
Soccer, International Women
4 p.m.: CONCACAF Championship: USA vs. Haiti CBS Sports
Tennis
3 a.m.: Wimbledon ESPN
5 a.m.: Wimbledon ESPN
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
2:30 p.m.: Seattle at San Diego 700-AM
Baseball, MILB
7 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.