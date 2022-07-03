The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
On the air

Monday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

8:05 a.m.: Miami at Washington MLB

10:10 a.m.: Cleveland at Detroit OR Tampa Bay at Boston MLB

1:10 p.m.: Chi. Cubs at Milwaukee MLB

3:40 p.m.: Seattle at San Diego Root

4:20 p.m.: St. Louis at Atlanta MLB

6:10 p.m.: Toronto at Oakland OR Colorado at L.A. Dodgers MLB

Basketball, WNBA

4 p.m.: Phoenix at Los Angeles ESPN

Soccer, International Women

4 p.m.: CONCACAF Championship: USA vs. Haiti CBS Sports

Tennis

3 a.m.: Wimbledon ESPN

5 a.m.: Wimbledon ESPN

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

2:30 p.m.: Seattle at San Diego 700-AM

Baseball, MILB

7 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

