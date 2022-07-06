Longstanding North Side eatery Dolly’s Cafe listed for sale

Dolly’s Cafe, a longtime Spokane staple known for its breakfast and lunch fare, has been listed for sale.

Owner Desiree Olsness recently listed the iconic restaurant, 1825 N. Washington St., for sale for $650,000 with Robert Johnson, a Realtor with Windermere Real Estate/City Group LLC of Spokane.

Olsness, who according to newspaper archives has owned the restaurant since 1993, is retiring and that prompted the decision to put the restaurant up for sale, Johnson said in a phone call Tuesday.

Olsness, through Johnson, declined to comment on the potential sale.

Dolly’s Cafe closed last month, Johnson said.

The real estate listing for Dolly’s Cafe indicates the 1,110-square-foot restaurant is a “once in a lifetime opportunity for a current or aspiring restaurateur.”

The sale includes all restaurant equipment and supplies needed “for stepping in and beginning your new business adventure immediately, just bring your cooking skills and creativity,” the listing said.

The sale also includes the land Dolly’s Cafe sits on, aside from a rental house on the property, Johnson said.

Dolly’s Cafe, which seats 47 diners, has undergone several upgrades throughout its more than 60 years of operation.

Dolly Mueller opened the North Side cafe in 1958.

According to newspaper archives, in early January 1962 Dolly Mueller went to her cafe to collect the day’s earnings.

Some time later, Dolly’s husband received a telephone call from police informing him his wife had been hit by a drunken driver. Dolly died four days later.

The restaurant has changed hands several times throughout its 60 year history, but all of its owners retained Dolly’s name.