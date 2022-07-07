U.S. Secret Service director James Murray leaving agency

By Nick Miroff Washington Post

U.S. Secret Service director James Murray is stepping down from his job at the head of the storied protective service, according to a statement issued by the agency Thursday.

Murray, who has held the job since 2019, has been looking to retire “for some time” and plans take a job in the private sector, according to a senior DHS official with knowledge of his decision. He has accepted a job with the California-based social media company Snapchat in a top security role, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to share internal details.

Murray, a 27-year veteran of the Secret Service, served in various top roles at the agency before he was named director in May 2019. His last day will be July 30, according to the statement.

The statement issued by the Secret Service said Murray “helped the agency navigate the unique challenges presented by the historic COVID-19 pandemic,” while continuing to perform “its integrated mission of providing protection to senior elected leaders and investigating crimes targeting our financial infrastructure.”

In recent weeks the Secret Service has been central to the House Jan. 6 committee investigation into the attack on the U.S. Capitol. Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified on June 28 that former president Trump lashed out at his protective detail when told he would not be allowed to join his supporters’ march toward the building, at one point lunging for the steering wheel of the presidential vehicle.