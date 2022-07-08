On the Air
July 8, 2022 Updated Fri., July 8, 2022 at 3:29 p.m.
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Cycling
5 a.m.: Tour de France USA
Golf
7 a.m.: DP World: Scottish Open Golf
9 a.m.: DP World: Scottish Open CBS
9 a.m.: Senior Players Championship Golf
11:30 a.m.: American Century Championship NBC
1 p.m.: PGA: Barbasol Championship Golf
Baseball, MLB
1:10 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Cincinnati FS1
4:15 p.m.: San Francisco at San Diego or N.Y. Yankees at Boston Fox
7:10 p.m.: Toronto at Seattle Root
7:10 p.m.: Chi. Cubs at L.A. Dodgers MLB
Mixed martial arts, UFC
6 p.m.: Rafael dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev ESPN
Auto racing
10:30 a.m.: NASCAR Truck: O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 FS1
2 p.m.: Xfinity: Alsco Uniforms 250 USA
Basketball, NBA Summer League
12:30 p.m.: Toronto vs. Philadelphia NBATV
1 p.m.: Orlando vs. Sacramento ESPN
2:30 p.m.: Boston vs. Miami NBATV
3 p.m.: Detroit vs. Washington ESPN2
4:30 p.m.: Atlanta vs. Utah NBATV
5 p.m.: Oklahoma City vs. Houston ESPN2
6:30 p.m.: L.A. Clippers vs. Memphis NBATV
7 p.m.: New Orleans vs. Portland ESPN2
Soccer, men’s
1:30 p.m.: MLS: Toronto FC vs. San Jose Fox
7:05 p.m.: Liga MX: Monterrey vs. America FS1
Soccer, women’s
Noon: UEFA Euro: Netherlands vs. Sweden ESPN2
Tennis
6 a.m.: Wimbledon ESPN
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
6 p.m.: Toronto at Seattle 700-AM
Baseball, NWL
7:05 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.