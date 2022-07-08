The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

July 8, 2022 Updated Fri., July 8, 2022 at 3:29 p.m.

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Cycling

5 a.m.: Tour de France USA

Golf

7 a.m.: DP World: Scottish Open Golf

9 a.m.: DP World: Scottish Open CBS

9 a.m.: Senior Players Championship Golf

11:30 a.m.: American Century Championship NBC

1 p.m.: PGA: Barbasol Championship Golf

Baseball, MLB

1:10 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Cincinnati FS1

4:15 p.m.: San Francisco at San Diego or N.Y. Yankees at Boston Fox

7:10 p.m.: Toronto at Seattle Root

7:10 p.m.: Chi. Cubs at L.A. Dodgers MLB

Mixed martial arts, UFC

6 p.m.: Rafael dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev ESPN

Auto racing

10:30 a.m.: NASCAR Truck: O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 FS1

2 p.m.: Xfinity: Alsco Uniforms 250 USA

Basketball, NBA Summer League

12:30 p.m.: Toronto vs. Philadelphia NBATV

1 p.m.: Orlando vs. Sacramento ESPN

2:30 p.m.: Boston vs. Miami NBATV

3 p.m.: Detroit vs. Washington ESPN2

4:30 p.m.: Atlanta vs. Utah NBATV

5 p.m.: Oklahoma City vs. Houston ESPN2

6:30 p.m.: L.A. Clippers vs. Memphis NBATV

7 p.m.: New Orleans vs. Portland ESPN2

Soccer, men’s

1:30 p.m.: MLS: Toronto FC vs. San Jose Fox

7:05 p.m.: Liga MX: Monterrey vs. America FS1

Soccer, women’s

Noon: UEFA Euro: Netherlands vs. Sweden ESPN2

Tennis

6 a.m.: Wimbledon ESPN

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

6 p.m.: Toronto at Seattle 700-AM

Baseball, NWL

7:05 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

