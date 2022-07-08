Pilot in Whitman County plane crash expected to survive

Moscow-Pullman Daily News

LACROSSE – The pilot injured in a July 1 airplane crash in Whitman County is expected to survive.

Kevin Kennedy, 65, of Arlington, Wash., was flying from Arlington to Colfax when his single-engine plane lost power and crashed north of State Route 26 near LaCrosse.

According to a Washington State Patrol news release sent out Thursday, Trooper Travis Brawdy located the plane with the assistance of directions given to him through WSP communications by the pilot.

Brawdy, after driving along a gravel road that was barely passable by vehicle, reached the pilot and began to immediately render aid. The pilot was trapped in the aircraft and required immediate medical attention. Life Flight was requested and transported the pilot to a Spokane hospital for medical care.