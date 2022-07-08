Pilot in Whitman County plane crash expected to survive
July 8, 2022 Updated Fri., July 8, 2022 at 7:36 p.m.
By Moscow-Pullman Daily News
LACROSSE – The pilot injured in a July 1 airplane crash in Whitman County is expected to survive.
Kevin Kennedy, 65, of Arlington, Wash., was flying from Arlington to Colfax when his single-engine plane lost power and crashed north of State Route 26 near LaCrosse.
According to a Washington State Patrol news release sent out Thursday, Trooper Travis Brawdy located the plane with the assistance of directions given to him through WSP communications by the pilot.
Brawdy, after driving along a gravel road that was barely passable by vehicle, reached the pilot and began to immediately render aid. The pilot was trapped in the aircraft and required immediate medical attention. Life Flight was requested and transported the pilot to a Spokane hospital for medical care.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.