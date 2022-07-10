Extra chances leads to extra runs, Spokane Indians drop series finale to Tri-City 7-3

The Spokane Indians were involved in a flurry of moves this week as the parent club, the Colorado Rockies, shuffled some players among their lower-level affiliates.

One of those players, left-handed pitcher Mason Green, made his Northwest League debut on Sunday at Avista Stadium.

The 23-year-old, a 12th- round pick in the 2021 MLB draft from Central Missouri, showed promise but was victimized by contact – and his defense at times.

Mitch Nay hit a three-run homer off Green, after a dropped strike-three call that should have been the third out of the inning, and the Tri-City Dust Devils beat the Indians 7-3 to split the six-game High-A series.

Green went five innings and allowed five runs – just two earned – on nine hits. But he struck out seven in the outing without allowing a walk.

“I felt good. It was an exciting time to come out here and make my High-A debut,” Green said. “I felt like I had good stuff today. One pitch got away from me, you know. They get paid too, and he made he made a good swing on it.”

“I liked how he changed speeds, and I liked how he threw strikes,” Indians pitching coach Ryan Kibler said. “He made some mistakes up and down (in the strike zone) today. Maybe a little bit too much plate and he paid for it.”

Green went 5-3 with a 3.07 ERA and 71 strikeouts over 73 innings in 13 starts for Low-A Fresno before his promotion.

“You like guys that can change speeds like he did and throw any pitch in any count with a five-pitch mix,” Kibler said.

Green flirted with danger in the first couple of innings but escaped without damage. He wasn’t so lucky in the third.

Kyren Paris singled and with two down Green struck out Gabe Matthews – but catcher Hunter Goodwin couldn’t handle the pitch and it went to the backstop, allowing Matthews to reach. The next batter, Nay, smashed a no-doubt homer to left to give the visitors a 3-0 lead.

“You know, I think I just made a bad pitch,” Green said, who added that he wasn’t distracted by the passed ball.

“I can’t really control that, that aspect – but I can control the next thing that happens and you know, I make one bad pitch and it goes over the wall.”

The Indians (6-8) put together a two-out rally in the third. Zac Veen stroked a single, went to second on a balk and scored on a single by Julio Carreras. Warming Bernabel followed with a single to put runners on the corners, but Carreras was nabbed at home on a botched double-steal attempt for the third out.

Tri-City (6-9) got that run right back in the fourth – and then some. With two down, Paris singled home Straton Podares from second, then Osmy Gregorio doubled over the head of Veen in right to plate Paris and make it 5-1.

Hunter Goodman, who entered play 1 for 12 with eight strikeouts since his promotion from Low-A Fresno at the beginning of the week, cranked a homer to straight center to lead off the bottom half. Goodman hit 22 homers in 73 games with the Grizzlies .

Tri-City greeted reliever Anderson Pilar rudely in the sixth as Podaras led off the frame with a long homer down the left-field line. Back-to-back singles followed and a second run came in on another passed ball by Goodwin to make it 7-2.

Bernabel – another recent addition to the roster from Fresno – clubbed a solo homer, his second in as many games, in the bottom half.

Bernabel led five Indians with two hits apiece.