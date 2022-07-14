Business Beat

Education

Jay Manning has been selected to serve as chair of Easter Washington University Board of Trustees for the 2022-2023 academic year.

Manning previously served six years as the director of the Washington State Department of Ecology, and from 2009-2011 was chief of staff for former Gov. Christine Gregoire.

Vicki Wilson has been selected to serve as vice-chair for the EWU Board of Trustees for the 2022-2023 academic year. Wilson earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from EWU in 1981 and is a software engineering manager for North Wind Solutions in Richland.

FinanceMolly Mazzuca has been promoted to chief financial officer at Verdis.

Mazzuca previously worked as the firm’s business manager since 2010, she will now oversee the financial management, risk management and strategic planning for the Coeur d’ Alene-based firm.

HealthDr. Wayne Lamoreaux has been elected to the practice president for Cancer Care Northwest.

Lamoreaux has been a radiation oncologist at Cancer Care Northwest for 17 years. He received his medical degree from the University of Utah and completed his internship at MultiCare Deaconess Hospital in Spokane.

Public Relations

Nico Archer has been promoted to a partner for Desautel Hege. Archer previously worked as the senior vice president at DH and has been with the company for more than six years.

Technology

Tyler Grigsby has been named as the president for Fishers Technology. He previously worked as the leader of the accounting and finance department. Grigsby has been with the company since 2016 and has managed the IT department.

HonorsTimothy Fitzgerald has been recognized by the Washington State Association for County Clerks with the clerk of the year award for 2022.

Fitzgerald has been the Spokane County Clerk since 2014, after a 30-year career in the U.S. Marine Corps.